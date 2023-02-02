Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Shares Her Baby Died After She Gave Birth at 24 Weeks Pregnant

Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son, Oliver Brown.

The Bachelor alum shared on Feb. 1 that her and fiancé Dylan Brown's "beautiful son" was born Jan. 28, when she was 24 weeks pregnant, and "passed away in his dad's arms shortly after."

She paired the heartbreaking Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of Oliver laying on her chest while Dylan kisses Sarah's forehead.

"There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing," she wrote in the post. "It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."

Sarah, who has been engaged to Dylan since May 2021, called Oliver their "IVF miracle," who "defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."

The 36-year-old said that although her time with Oliver "was short," the couple is "grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly."

Celebrity Deaths: 2023’s Fallen Stars

"He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death," she added. "Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we'll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us."

She recalled a few precious memories that she spent alongside Oliver while she was pregnant with him, including cozy mornings with her dog Rio.

"Oliver swam with sea turtles, he kept me company while I recovered from a broken knee, and he loved his dad's cooking," she said. "Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio, on my lap."

Instagram

Sharing a carousel of photos from her pregnancy, Sarah concluded her message with a reminder that, above all, she will always treasure her son.

Story continues

"While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son's soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn't built for this life," she said. "We'll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome."

Sarah, who appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor in 2013, announced her pregnancy last September.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App