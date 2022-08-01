Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Boyfriend Grant Troutt: 'Definitely Worth the Wait'

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt's engagement

Madison Prewett has finally found her happily ever after!

On Sunday evening, the former Bachelor contestant got engaged to boyfriend Grant Troutt. The relationship milestone comes eight months after their love story began. It also occurred a few days before the pair's nine-month anniversary.

Troutt, a 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches, pulled out all the stops to plan an extra special proposal at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it," Prewett, 26, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And the ring of my dreams!"

Prewett "had no idea the proposal was coming," but her future husband's "plans changed multiple times" before he settled on his final idea. It took him weeks to plan the beachside proposal, and he "constantly" met with Prewett's family and friends to get it right.

"He actually was supposed to come with me and my friends to Florida but he got sick and wasn't able to make it," she explains. "I thought we were celebrating one of our friend's birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in."

"In that moment, I knew," she adds.

Fans first came to know Prewett — a speaker, writer and social media influencer — as a contestant on Peter Weber's Bachelor season, airing in 2020. She ended up being the runner-up to Hannah Ann Sluss, though Prewett briefly reconciled with Weber after he ended his engagement to Sluss.

Prewett says her past experience on the ABC hit presented her with "the opportunity to learn and you grow."

Now, she's in a great place with Troutt — and she is excited to see what the future holds for them.

"I have waited for this day my whole life," she says. "I am so excited that it's finally here. He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life. He was definitely worth the wait."

As the two gear up to plan their special day, Prewett says they plan on having a short engagement. The couple, in fact, already has some ideas in mind for their upcoming ceremony.

"We want the wedding to embody our values and beliefs and be the best celebration with all of our people," she says. "We want a chic and classy wedding."

Prewett adds: "We are so excited to do life together!"