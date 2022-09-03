The Bachelor Alum Amanda Stanton Is Married! All the Details of Her 'Timeless' Calif. Nuptials

Amanda Stanton wedding pics

ALICIA MINK Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel

Amanda Stanton is a bachelorette no more!

The reality star wed her boyfriend Michael Fogel in an intimate ceremony at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, Calif. on Sept. 2, with fellow Bachelor Nation alums Lauren Bushnell Lane, Andi Dorfman, Emily Ferguson and Raven and Adam Gottschalk in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"It's so special to make this commitment," says Stanton, 32, who got engaged to real estate entrepreneur Fogel last December. "I'm so excited and happy."

RELATED: All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Amanda Stanton wedding pics

ALICIA MINK Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel

Stanton — who walked down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier gown as Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams played — was a contestant on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise the following year.

When it came to her nuptials, "I wanted everything to be very timeless," says Stanton. "It's an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple."

Amanda Stanton wedding credit ALICIA MINK Southern California Fine Art Wedding + Portrait Photographer

ALICIA MINK

RELATED: The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Engaged to Boyfriend Michael Fogel: 'Still Freaking Out'

Guests dined on lobster rolls, followed by a steak and fish dinner, as well as a dessert crepe station and late-night snacks of pizza and grilled cheese.

Amanda Stanton wedding credit ALICIA MINK Southern California Fine Art Wedding + Portrait Photographer

Stanton's two daughters, Kinsley, 10 and Charlie, 8, were special parts of the big event.

"Kins is my maid of honor," she says. "She likes to help me with everything. And Charlie is the flower girl. They are both very happy with their positions."

Amanda Stanton wedding credit ALICIA MINK Southern California Fine Art Wedding + Portrait Photographer

ALICIA MINK

Stanton says she's looking forward to a blended family with Fogel, whom she began dating after two years of friendship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amanda Stanton wedding credit ALICIA MINK Southern California Fine Art Wedding + Portrait Photographer

ALICIA MINK

"Everything was always so easy with him," she recalls.

"It was so nice that we already knew each other. Now, my girls are really excited to officially call him their stepdad!"