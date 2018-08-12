Baby Girl on the Way for Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany — Watch the Fun Reveal!

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are expecting a girl!

The couple, who announced their second baby on the way on July 10, will be welcoming their first daughter together, they confirmed through a fun sex reveal video shared to Instagram on Sunday.

Jason’s daughters, Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 15, stepped up to bat in the clip, swinging at balls that released a pink dust once hit.

Ahead of the big moment, Brittany asked both girls — Jason’s daughters from his previous marriage — if they thought their new sibling would be a boy or a girl.

“Jason and I already know what it is, so this is just for the girls, to see their excitement,” explained Brittany.

Jason previously told PEOPLE that he and Brittany, 31, chose to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) again after welcoming the couple’s son Memphis in December 2017.

“After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids,” said Jason, 41. “I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick — to go ahead and knock it out and have one that was a little closer in age to him.”

In April, the expectant mom opened up about the year-long journey it took to conceive Memphis, recalling how she had to get an endometriosis diagnosis and, eventually, IVF treatments.

“The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult,” the lifestyle blogger and makeup artist said.

“It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day,” Brittany shared.

Brittany added, “When we finally ended up getting pregnant, it was the most exciting thing ever because we had tried for so long.”

Though she went through the physically and emotionally difficult process of IVF, she revealed that she and Jason were not necessarily done adding to their family.

“We want probably just one more, because he has two children already, and then we had him, so I feel like four is a lot,” she said of the country singer. “But I want to try again, just so that Memphis has a friend that’s close to his age.”