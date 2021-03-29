A Baby Girl! Emma Stone Welcomes First Child with Husband Dave McCary

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Dave McCary and Emma Stone

Emma Stone is a mom!

The Oscar winner, 32, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Dave McCary, PEOPLE confirms.

Reps for Stone could not be reached for comment.

Stone and the Saturday Night Live segment director, who met when she hosted SNL in 2016, tied the knot earlier in 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in September of that year.

Back in November 2018, the La La Land actress opened up about starting a family, telling Elle that her desire to have kids evolved with age.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she said at the time. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.' "

Dave McCary/Instagram Emma Stone, Dave McCary

"My twenties were a really interesting time, and there's been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive," Stone added at the time. "It's weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it's like, now what do I actively want as an adult?"

The Cruella star further hinted at starting a family in November while speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her animated movie The Croods: A New Age. In the movie, Stone voices a member of the prehistoric Crood family, and the actress told the outlet, "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack."

However, Stone, who stars as Eep in the film, joked that her family might act a little differently than the Croods: "I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."