B. Scott reflects on the significance of their new BET show: 'It's been a long time since I felt included'

The "Twenties After-Show With B. Scott" premieres Oct. 13 on BET. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

When B. Scott's latest project, Twenties After-Show With B. Scott, premieres tonight on BET, it will be a very big deal — and not just for fans of the Lena Waithe-created comedy it's focused on. It's also the first show with an out, trans non-binary host and executive producer in the network's 38-year history.

Scott marked the milestone with an emotional post on social media, in which they described the more challenging moments of their work in the entertainment industry.

"I want you to see me. It's been a long time since I've been in a space where those words felt true. It's been a long time since I felt included," they began. "Inclusivity is a big part of conversations being had today, but earlier in my career inclusivity was barely an option. I was publicly humiliated, shamed, and openly called every slur you could imagine — tr*nny, shim, chick with a d***… the list goes on."

They said that, in 2013, "bigotry prevented me from performing a job I was hired to — a job that I believed would give people the chance to see me for everything I am. Because of how things played out, instead of feeling seen I felt humiliated. I felt betrayed. I felt isolated. What do you do when the person you've built yourself to be gets picked apart and broken down?"

After that, Scott "no longer wanted to be seen" and "became a recluse."

They recalled being rejected by the trans community, citing a comment that, "When B. Scott starts taking hormones and calling himself Brittany (or another femme name starting with 'B') and declares he's transitioning, then I'll consider him part of Team Trans." Scott added, "It shook me to my core."

So, Scott continued, they've spent eight years creating the impressive B. Scott empire, which includes their website, LoveBScott.com, a podcast and more.

"I've been carrying the weight and working through the hurt, rejection and isolation," they said. "One by one, I took the bricks thrown at me and built the B. Scott brand I started in 2005 into a multi-million dollar business. B. Scott is one of the most respected names in Black media. B. Scott is the blueprint for many."

With the new show, they said, "I turn the page on a painful past and step into a new chapter of forgiveness."

An exclusive first look at the premiere, reported by Variety, showed that Scott was equally moved in the first few minutes of their debut, in which they thanked Waithe.

"I got a little emotional doing the intro, talking about how if you're going through a rough time, life does get better," Scott said. "I'm a living testament to that. To be that person now for someone, you are allowing me to have that moment."

Twenties After-Show With B. Scott premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 10:30 p.m. on BET, following the return of Twenties at 10 p.m.