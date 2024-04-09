B&B Spoilers: Finn Calls Deacon Crazy, Says Sheila Can’t Be Alive

On the April 10 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers tease that Deacon confides in Finn how he thinks Sheila didn’t die. Finn listens but won’t seriously consider what Deacon says. Finn winds up telling Deacon that he could be losing his mind following Sheila’s death. Poor Deacon. It sounds like an intense day.

Deacon’s Theory

Deacon (Sean Kanan) can’t forget the image of “Sheila” (Kimberlin Brown) going into the incinerator with ten toes. At first, he thought that his mind was playing tricks on him. Maybe Deacon was so consumed with grief that his brain was coming up with a way for this body not to be Sheila’s.

Still, the whole thing isn’t sitting right with Deacon. Even though the cremation attendant Carl (Sean Whalen) thought Deacon was nuts, he continued asking heated questions. No, there was no way he “fixed” Sheila’s body and added a missing toe before the cremation. How could Deacon even suggest such a thing?!

Later, Deacon decides to tell Finn (Tanner Novlan) what he saw. After all, Finn did show up to Sheila’s memorial service. He paid his respects to Sheila and called her his mother. Deacon thinks that Finn is an open-minded, sympathetic person when it comes to Sheila. He feels safe telling Finn his ideas about her not really being dead.

Finn’s Disbelief

Does Deacon tell Finn that the body could be someone else’s (like Sugar) and not Sheila’s? Whatever Deacon’s theory is, Finn doesn’t buy it. It looks like Finn just wants Sheila to be dead and have his life return to normal. Finn completely rejects Deacon’s ideas and tells him he could be going insane. Unfortunately for Deacon, he may have overestimated Finn’s feelings for Sheila.

Who can Deacon turn to now with his observation and gut feeling? Who will listen to him and not think he is crazy? Practically everyone he knows just wants Sheila to be gone.

The best place for true soap fans to be is our Facebook groups. Have you joined? If you love soap spoilers, gossip, and fans as dedicated as yourself, check out Days of our Lives Fans, General Hospital Exclusive, The Young and the Restless Fans, and The Bold and the Beautiful Fans.

The post B&B Spoilers: Finn Calls Deacon Crazy, Says Sheila Can’t Be Alive appeared first on Soap Hub