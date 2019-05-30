Lori Loughlin Is Not Working as She 'Waits Around for the Next Court Date': Source

Lori Loughlin‘s life is looking a lot different these days.

In the wake of the nationwide college admissions scandal, the actress “isn’t working, and her whole life focus has changed drastically,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“It consists of waiting around for the next court date and planning her legal defense,” the source says of Loughlin, who was dropped by Hallmark Channel after the scandal broke in March.

In addition to being fired by Hallmark Channel, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Loughlin would not be returning to her role in Netflix’s Fuller House for the fifth and final season — which is set to premiere this fall. Sources told THR that production wouldn’t be impacted by Loughlin’s legal issues, as there were no current plans for her to return.

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Loughlin and her husband J. Mossimo Giannulli, in the scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew. Neither Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, face charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

In April, the couple pleaded not guilty. They had previously turned down a plea deal because it included jail time.

According to the source, the Fuller House star stands by her and her husband’s decision.

“[Lori] still believes she did the right thing by rejecting a guilty plea,” says the source, who adds, “She is a fighter.”

