Aziz Ansari Talks Sexual Misconduct Allegation in New Standup Special: I 'Felt Like I Died'

Aziz Ansari is using comedy to address the sexual misconduct allegation leveled against him a little over a year ago.

Taking the stage in his new Netflix special, Aziz Ansari: Right Now, the 35-year-old opened by discussing the allegations, admitting he’s still coming to terms with how he feels about the situation.

“You know, I haven’t said much about that whole thing but I’ve talked about it on this tour, cause you’re here, and it means a lot to me,” he said. “And I’m sure that some of you are curious how I feel about that whole situation. It’s a tricky thing for me to answer, cause I’ve so many things in the last year or so. There are times I felt scared. There are times I’ve felt humiliated. There are times I’ve embarrassed. And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way.”

The comedian said he’s spent the last year working to “become a better person” and appreciating the impact the allegation had not only on himself but also those around him.

Ansari recalled a conversation in which a friend told him the story made him rethink every date he’s been on.

“And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me and made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person,” he said. “And I always think about a conversation I had with one of my friends where he was like, ‘You know what, man? That whole thing made me think about every date I’ve ever been on.’ And I thought, ‘Wow, that’s pretty incredible.’ It’s made not just me, but other people be more thoughtful, and that’s. a good thing. And that’s how I feel about it.”

Last January, an anonymous woman who went on a date with Ansari accused him of sexual behavior that she classified as assault but he called consensual in a controversial article published on Babe.net. The piece sparked a public conversation regarding the nuances of the #MeToo movement.

At the end of his show, Ansari admitted that he feared he would never return to the stage following the allegation. After taking a moment of silence to show the crowd his appreciation, he said he’s gained a new outlook on life.

“I saw the world where I don’t ever get to do this again. And it almost felt like I died. In a way, I did,” he said. “That old Aziz who said ‘Oh, treat yo’ self,” whatever, he’s dead. But I’m glad, cause that guy was always looking forward at whatever was next.”

