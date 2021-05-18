AZ GOP election official trashes Maricopa County election audit: 'Stop indulging this'

On Erin Burnett OutFront Monday, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, spoke out against the election audit currently happening in Maricopa County, Arizona, despite the fact that two previous bipartisan audits already found no issues.

“They’re only doing two elections on a ballot that had over 60 elections, and how they chose those, I don’t know,” Richer said. “But if they wanted to choose the closest race that was on every single ballot in Maricopa county, they, ironically, should have started with mine, in which a Republican unseated a Democrat incumbent.”

Misinformation surrounding the audit is rampant, due in part to the official twitter account for the audit feeding conspiracies. The account recently posted a tweet claiming the county election database had been deleted, which was later echoed in a statement from former President Dondald Trump. This misinformation contributed to the Republican-led Maricopa County Board of Supervisors denouncing the audit as a grift.

“Just stop indulging this. Stop giving space for lies. We found out about this latest accusation through the Arizona Senate’s audit’s Twitter account, which is anonymously run, just accusing me and my staff of unlawfully deleting evidence. That’s not appropriate,” Richer said, later adding, “That's why we did this. Because it was just exhausting to have to respond to every unfounded allegation and insinuation while we’re supposed to be doing the normal work of the county.”

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Ryan excoriates planned GOP effort to challenge Biden's Electoral College win as 'anti-democratic and anti-conservative'

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a rare statement Sunday, calling the GOP effort to reject Joe Biden's Electoral College win "anti-democratic."

  • GOP-dominated Arizona supervisors call for end to election audit

    The state Senate president letter drew the attention of former President Trump, who blasted it out through his Save America PAC and called her claims "devastating."

  • CBS News poll: Republicans weigh in on Liz Cheney and direction of GOP

    CBS News asked self-identified Republicans, what should happen to those who publicly break with Trump?

  • Republican lies have thrust America into its third revolution. We are a nation in crisis.

    The Republican Party won't give up like the Whigs. It is now a political movement that embraces fraud and deceit as key to its survival and success.

  • Franklin Graham Gives Trump A Stark 2024 Reality Check

    The evangelical leader knocks Trump's age, health and diet -- all at the same time.

  • Fox News' Juan Williams: GOP's Loyalty To Trump Defies Political Reality

    A dissenting voice of the right-wing network warned Republicans of their "losing bet" on the disgraced former president.

  • Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds Circle

    Drew Angerer/GettyIn the weeks since the feds raided Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office in late April, close allies have tried to ferry a slew of emergency requests to former President Donald Trump and his advisers.But according to three people familiar with the matter, Trump, as well as several of his legal advisers and longtime confidants, have been hesitant about swooping in to help the embattled Giuliani, who for years worked as Trump’s personal lawyer, a political adviser, and attack dog. Giuliani also served as a major player in the Trump-Ukraine scandal and as a key driver in the former president’s efforts to nullify Joe Biden’s clear victory in the 2020 election.Team Trump’s reluctance to intervene comes at a time when federal investigators have ramped up their probe into whether Giuliani’s Ukraine-related work during the Trump era amounted to an unregistered and illegal lobbying operation on behalf of foreign figures. So far, no charges have been brought against the former New York City mayor as a result of this investigation, which began in 2019. Trump’s silence has led to simmering frustrations among members of Giuliani’s inner orbit, who privately allege that the ex-president’s team is working to convince him to hang Giuliani out to dry in his hour of need.“It’s a question now of whether or not [the former president and his team] want to leave Rudy to fend for himself or if they’re going to take a stand against this,” one person close to Giuliani said last week. “Right now, we don’t know.”Among Giuliani allies’ pleas, the three sources said, have been for Trump to issue a strong verbal or written statement saying Giuliani’s work during the Trump-Ukraine saga was done on behalf of then-President Trump—and therefore not part of an illegal foreign lobbying effort. In other words, Trump’s corroboration would be more than good public relations for Giuliani, it would back up a key pillar of Giuliani’s legal argument that he wasn’t lobbying and is innocent of the allegations.Other asks have included having the ex-president sign on to a legal motion to have federal investigators throw out any seized communications that Giuliani and his lawyers argue are covered by attorney-client privilege. Further, there have been repeated requests that Trump and his team financially aid Giuliani’s ballooning legal defense and help cover the mounting, sizable expenses.Two people close to Trump say they have urged the former president to lay low on the matter and to refrain from making too many statements or commitments on Giuliani and the federal probe. These people have told Trump that it’s unclear what the feds have and that any statement could backfire both on him and on Giuliani. Moreover, various people in Trump’s social and political orbits have been trying to convince the former president for years that Giuliani has been too great a liability for him, and they have suggested that he cut the lawyer loose.Even Parts of Trumpworld Are Like: Rudy, WTF Are You Doing?Many of them still blame Giuliani and his Ukraine shenanigans for getting Trump impeached the first time, and the attorney helped lead the Trumpworld and GOP charge in falsely claiming that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the 45th U.S. president. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, both Trump and Giuliani have been slammed with lawsuit after lawsuit over their roles in firing up the mob that committed the anti-democratic assault.In recent weeks, Trump himself has argued behind closed doors that he wouldn’t want to say Giuliani was doing all of the Ukraine work—which included a trans-Atlantic dirt-digging expedition on the Biden family that led to Trump’s first impeachment—on Trump’s behalf, according to one of the people close to the former president. Trump’s reasoning, this source relayed, is based in the ex-president’s insistence that he didn’t always know what Giuliani was doing during the Ukraine effort or concocting with his Ukrainian pals, several of whom Trump has privately dinged as “idiots.”It is also unclear when or if Trump will ultimately sign on to the desired legal motion, with allies to Giuliani expressing consternation over how the ex-president and his lawyers have not jumped at the opportunity.On Sunday, Robert Costello, Giuliani’s longtime attorney, said, “We do not know what, if anything, President Trump will do,” when asked by The Daily Beast whether Trump’s legal team would intervene in the effort to scuttle the search warrant. Costello said Giuliani’s attorneys have not formally asked Trump’s legal team to do so. “They can make up their own minds,” he said.He added that neither he nor his client has asked Trump to make a statement since federal agents seized Giuliani’s electronic devices.Alan Dershowitz, a celebrity lawyer who served on Trump’s legal team during the first impeachment trial, is now actively counseling Giuliani and his attorneys. “I’ve said to them that it would be very good to get people [including Trump] whose materials might have been seized to... become part of the [motion],” Dershowitz said in a brief interview.The two sources close to the former president each said Trump has repeatedly expressed sympathy for Giuliani’s ongoing woes but has not committed to overtly assisting his personal lawyer yet. Another person familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Giuliani has said he remains convinced that Trump won’t abandon him and will step up when the time is right.Over the decades and during his presidency, however, Trump has cemented a reputation for regularly turning his back on close allies and one-time loyalists, including when legal or political pressures became too hot for him. Chief among these former allies is one of Giuliani’s bitter rivals, Michael Cohen, another former personal lawyer and fixer of Trump’s. Cohen turned on his former boss after he felt abandoned by Trump following a 2018 federal raid and has since become an enthusiastic witness for federal investigators who’ve been looking into Trump and his business empire.‘Dead to Each Other’: Team Trump Prepares to ‘Bury’ Michael Cohen, ‘Weakling’ and ‘Traitor’When federal agents executed a search warrant on Cohen’s office in 2018, Trump intervened in the case and hired attorneys who argued that they should be allowed to review seized materials for privileged attorney-client materials before prosecutors could. Whether Trump will intervene similarly in a case involving the warrant against Giuliani remains to be seen.Trump did jump in to help some advisers after the authorities came knocking, including Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and Paul Manafort, all of whom received presidential pardons within the final month of Trump’s term in the White House. In December, The New York Times reported that the then-president had discussed with people close to him the prospect of issuing a pre-emptive pardon to Giuliani and “talked with Mr. Giuliani about pardoning him as recently as [late November].” Ultimately, Giuliani did not receive a pre-emptive pardon, and he has denied that he had a conversation with Trump about the possibility.Giuliani has repeatedly argued that his efforts to oust Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as U.S. envoy to Ukraine were carried out solely on behalf of his client, President Trump. A statement from Trump would help buttress Giuliani’s public case, but it wouldn’t necessarily help him in court.“Nothing Donald Trump may say publicly to help Giuliani is likely to get into evidence,” David H. Laufman, a partner at Wiggin and Dana and a former chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, which oversees FARA prosecutions, told The Daily Beast. “Giuliani’s attorney will be able to cross-examine the government’s witnesses if he’s charged, and Giuliani always has the option of testifying in his own defense. But any press statements by Donald Trump to the effect of ‘Hey, he was just working for me’ almost certainly aren’t coming into evidence.”“In the highly improbable scenario that Trump testified for Giuliani, the notion of Giuliani trying to use the attorney-client privilege as a shield would go out the window. The privilege is held by Trump, not by Giuliani,” Laufman continued.Long before the search of Giuliani’s apartment, Trump appeared hesitant to say outright that his attorney’s work in Ukraine was conducted solely on the president’s behalf. During the peak of the impeachment inquiry in the fall of 2019, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked Trump what Giuliani was up to in Ukraine.“I knew he was going to go to Ukraine and I think he canceled the trip. But you know, Rudy has other clients other than me. I’m one person that he represents,” Trump said.Asked if he’d told Giuliani to travel to Ukraine, Trump said: “No.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

    The top Republicans in Arizona's largest county gave an impassioned defense of their handling of the 2020 election Monday, calling on fellow members of the GOP and business leaders to speak out against an unprecedented partisan election audit. The GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors cast the audit as a sham that's spun out of the control of the state Senate leader who's ostensibly overseeing it. Board Chairman Jack Sellers said Senate President Karen Fann is making an “attempt at legitimatizing a grift disguised as an audit.”

  • Report: Trump has been receiving presidential pension payments since January

    Former President Trump has received $65,600 in pension payments since leaving office in January, Business Insider reported Monday, citing a General Services Administration spokesperson.Why it matters: As part of a campaign promise, during his presidency Trump stuck to his vow not to accept a taxpayer-funded salary while in office, instead sometimes donating it to services such as the National Park Service.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Business Insider noted that it's not clear whether Trump has kept his taxpayer-funded pension.Of note: Former presidents are not obliged by the constitution to accept a pension. Trump's net worth is estimated to be about $2.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.Representatives for Trump and the General Services Administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Donald Trump's new blog crashed after he posted an unverified claim about election fraud in Arizona

    The former president's blog went offline following his statement about "massive fraud in the form of "broken seals on boxes, ballots missing, and worse."

  • Eric Trump Just Bought a $3.2 Million Florida Home Near a Golf Club He Knows Will Let Him In

    Home is where the heart is — or, the nearest the country club into which you’ll be admitted entry. Such is the case for Eric and Lara Trump, who just purchased a $3.2 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida, five miles from sibling Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in Admiral’s Cove — and, […]

  • GOP-led Arizona board of supervisors calls for end to "sham" election audit

    The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday urged the Arizona state Senate's GOP-led audit of its 2020 presidential election results to be called off in a letter Monday.Why it matters: The letter underscores divisions in the GOP between loyalists of former President Trump and those denouncing baseless election claims, which saw Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) ousted last Wednesday as the third-highest ranking House Republican after speaking out on the matter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe county officials said in the letter that the audit had left Arizona "a laughingstock." "Worse, this 'audit' is encouraging our citizens to distrust elections, which weakens our democratic republic."The big picture: The Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, whose chief has supported unfounded voter fraud claims of voter fraud, is recounting ballots from the election.Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers (R) said at a public meeting Monday he would not be responding to "any more requests from this sham process," per the Washington Post.Trump has continued to make unfounded claims about the county's election results, claiming Saturday that the "entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!"Per WashPost, County Recorder Stephen Richer told the meeting: "Every file the Senate has asked for is there. No files from the 2020 election have been deleted."The other side: State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Warren Petersen (R) tweeted that he was "disappointed to hear that the County has said they will not show to answer questions" at a meeting scheduled on the matter for Tuesday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Trump Justice Department tried forcing Twitter to reveal the identity of a Devin Nunes parody account

    The account was one of several that makes fun of Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican and close ally of the former president.

  • Key figures who pushed 2020 election conspiracies are now boosting Arizona audit

    More than six months after the 2020 election, several members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle are pouring millions into a renewed push to challenge the election's outcome -- an effort that has gained new life in Arizona as it captivates the former president and many of his followers. In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, a sprawling collection of Trump loyalists, fueled by a host of baseless conspiracies involving disproven claims of widespread voter fraud, failed over and over again to overturn the election results in the courts.

  • Liz Cheney said more Republicans would've voted to impeach Trump but were in fear for their lives

    In a CNN interview after being ousted from a party leadership position, Cheney said some GOP lawmakers feared the consequences of opposing Trump.

  • “The guy does not eat well”: Franklin Graham worries Trump too old to run in 2024

    The Rev. Franklin Graham says a potential 2024 presidential bid by Donald Trump would "be a very tough thing to do," the prominent Christian leader told "Axios on HBO."Why it matters: Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, was among Trump's earliest and most prominent evangelical defenders.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Graham told "Axios on HBO" that a Trump comeback would be difficult because of his advancing age and eating habits."“I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't.""You know the guy does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has.""He's lost weight, fifteen pounds, Maybe. So he might be in good health and in good shape. I don't know."Trump would be 78 in 2024, the same age as Joe Biden in 2020.The big picture: Graham stood by Trump through repeated scandals, telling "Axios on HBO" in 2018 that he saw Trump as a defender of the faith."Now people say 'Well Frank but how can you defend him, when he's lived such a sordid life?' I never said he was the best example of the Christian faith. He defends the faith. And I appreciate that very much."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Biden is not a good bad guy’: GOP rips up midterm playbook

    Biden is proving to be a less-than-ideal foil, forcing Republicans to rethink the traditional formula for 2022.

  • Ignore the hype of Republicans threatening to ‘break away’ over Trump

    Anti-Trump Republicans get lots of media attention. That doesn’t mean they are relevant within the Republican party ‘It is great that at least some former prominent Republicans are willing to stand up to Trump and for liberal democracy. But they are not serious competitors to the current Trumpian Republican party.’ Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images “Over 100 Republicans, including former officials, threaten to split” from the Republican party, the New York Times declared on Tuesday. The next day the Washington Post upped the ante, headlining that the 100 Republicans were vowing “civil war”; the columnist Jennifer Rubin proclaimed the beginning of “the stampede away from the GOP”. Sounds exciting, but what has really happened? On Thursday, a group of some 150 former Republicans published “A Call for American Renewal”, a manifesto with the stated aim of “building a common sense coalition for America”. The call itself reads mostly like the US constitution but with a distinct anti-Trump undertone. While the former president is never named, the manifesto warns against “forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism”, opposes “the employment of fear-mongering, conspiracism, and falsehoods”, and rejects “populism and illiberalism”. It emphasizes the importance of the constitutional order, rule of law, and pluralism, while implicitly supporting immigration and explicitly celebrating “our diverse nation”. So far, so good; but is this anodyne statement worth all the hype? Active office-holders, with power and relevance, are conspicuously absent from the signatories The document’s signatories include many of the usual suspects of the Never-Trump right, including people associated with the Lincoln Project, like George Conway and Jennifer Horn. It also includes a lot of “formers”: the former US representative Charlie Dent, the former secretary of transportation Mary Peters, the former governor Tom Ridge, and the former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele. But while these former office-holders express support for current Republican “rebels” like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, people such as Cheney and Romney themselves – active office-holders, with power and relevance - are conspicuously absent from the signatories. I doubt they will go much further than a non-committal positive reference, when asked or pushed by journalists. For all the media spin about “influential Republicans” or “Republican leaders”, none of the 150 signatories currently holds a significant position within the Republican party. In fact, the vast majority are people past their political career or who never were politicians. Many of them are probably better known to Democratic voters than Republican ones. During the Trump presidency, figures such as Max Boot and Michael Steele became liberals’ favorite “Republicans” largely by featuring primarily in liberal media. This is probably why this manifesto is vague about the concrete actions its signatories hope to achieve. Despite hints and recent media speculation, the document makes no explicit call for a third party. In fact, one gets the sense that the organizers are internally divided over strategy – and, for that reason, leaving all options open. Under the subheading “What’s the Call?”, the document reads: “That’s why we believe in pushing for the Republican Party to rededicate itself to founding ideals – or else hasten the creation of an alternative.” In essence, the whole manifesto is a real-world extension of the largely online Lincoln Project. Like the Lincoln Project, it offers a psychologically reassuring but ultimately questionable narrative frame for anti-Trump Republicans: the “soul” of the Republican party, which has been stolen or crushed by Trump and his wannabes, is at stake, and honorable Republicans must restore it. This is grounded in an elitist view of the Grand Old Party that rests on very loose empirical and historical grounds. As I’ve argued many times before, Trump did not hijack the party, at least not in ideological terms. In fact, for several decades the views of the Republican base had much more in common with Trump than with the signatories of this manifesto. That empirical fact will not change, no matter how hard the Lincoln Project and Never-Trump Republicans try to whitewash the Republican past – a whitewashing the liberal media happily amplifies. This is the Republican party of an imagined past, harkening to a moderate, noble era that never really existed Evan McMullin, who gained some media prominence by running as an independent candidate against Trump in 2016 – he won a whopping 0.54% of the vote – seems to at least acknowledge the current reality. In an interview with Fox News, he estimated that just “a fourth to a third of the party” wants a new direction. He added, rather optimistically: “Obviously that’s still a minority of the party but it’s a significant number.” Even assuming that all these people want to move the party in the same direction as the signatories of the “Call for American Renewal”, a fourth to a third of Republicans would be a mere sliver of the general population. While this would be more than enough to start a new party in the proportional electoral systems common in other countries, it is, under the United States’ two-party system, nowhere near enough to challenge the Republican party, let alone the Democratic party. Don’t get me wrong. It is great that at least some former prominent Republicans are willing to stand up to Trump and for liberal democracy. But this initiative is not a serious competitor to the current Trumpian Republican party and it will not be the Republican party of the future. It does not even reflect the Republican Party of the past. Instead, it is the Republican party of an imagined past, harkening to a moderate, noble era that never really existed. Amplifying the anti-Trump Republicans’ message uncritically, as many liberal media and politicians are doing, will not make them more relevant within the Republican party. However, it might help them further whitewash their own pasts as well as that of the Republican party. Cas Mudde is Stanley Wade Shelton UGAF professor of international affairs at the University of Georgia, the author of The Far Right Today (2019), and host of the podcast Radikaal. He is a Guardian US columnist

  • Israel accuses Bella Hadid of advocating 'throwing Jews into the sea' during pro-Palestinian march

    Over the past few weeks, Bella Hadid has been outspoken on social media about her support for Palestinians.

  • Seth Meyers Explains Why It's No Coincidence MAGA-World Is Full Of Criminals

    "Fundamental to the movement's worldview is the belief that they are above democracy."