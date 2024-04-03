Ayushmann Khurrana Signs Recording Deal With Warner Music India (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood A-list actor and musician Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India.

Hit songs sung by Khurrana over the past decade include “Mitti Di Khushboo,” “Paani Da Rang” and “Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho.” Signing with Warner Music India will enable Khurrana to access the label’s global ecosystem, helping him connect with audiences and artists beyond India’s borders, Khurrana and the label said. The first release from this partnership is expected to debut next month.

More from Variety

As an actor, Khurrana’s last release was “Dream Girl 2,” one of the biggest hits of 2023.

Khurrana said: “I have always wanted to collaborate with like-minded people in my pursuit of creative excellence. I want to take my music to a global audience and I’m confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm. I cannot wait to unveil my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people haven’t heard from me before which is extremely exciting personally for me.”

Jay Mehta, MD of Warner Music India, added: “Ayushmann has experienced unparalleled success with his films, and we’re excited to see him now scale new heights as a pop star. With his passion for music, a versatile sonic identity and our artist-first ecosystem, we are thrilled to build an iconic roadmap for him on his music journey.”

Alfonso Perez Soto, president of emerging markets, Warner Music said: “Ayushmann already enjoys immense popularity in India and among the global Indian diaspora. We believe he has the talent and charisma to connect with even more audiences worldwide and become a truly global music and entertainment icon.”

Max Lousada, CEO of recorded music at Warner Music Group added: “Ayushmann and his distinctive voice light up the stage and screen, and he has the star quality to captivate audiences around the world. I’m very excited about the music culture in India right now – its diversity, pace, and dynamism are inspiring – and we have big global plans for our artists and our company.”

(L-R) Jay Mehta, Max Lousada, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alfonso Perez Soto

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.