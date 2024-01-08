Ayo Edebiri Wins Golden Globe, Shouts Out Hollywood’s Assistants: ‘Thank You For Answering My Crazy, Crazy Emails’

Ayo Edebiri has won the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV comedy for her performance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear.”

The award, which comes as Edebiri’s first Globe nomination, recognizes her work in Season 2 of “The Bear,” though she is up for the supporting comedy actress award at next week’s Emmys ceremony for Season 1.

“Okay, hello. I’m so very grateful for this. I’m in a room full of so many people who I admire and whose work has lifted me up. I’m an artist, and I’m very lucky to be an artist — and I know we all feel that way, so I really want to acknowledge that,” Edebiri began in her speech. “I’m so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press and to my family. My family, my family, my family — everybody at ‘The Bear.’ That’s my family. I love you guys so much. It’s an honor to work with you and grow alongside you. Oh my gosh, the actors I was nominated alongside, also. Ah! And my real family, also. I love you guys, too.”

Starting to draw some laughs, Edebiri continued by giving a shout-out to “all of my agents and managers’ assistants,” putting a spotlight on some of Hollywood’s hardest workers.

“To the people who answer my emails, y’all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails,” Edebiri said. “If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry. Unless you were mean or something. Okay, bye!”

Edebiri’s win slots alongside that of her “The Bear” co-star, Jeremy Allen White, who took home the prize for best actor in a comedy series ahead of the prior commercial break. Edebiri beat fellow nominees Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Elle Fanning (“The Great”).

