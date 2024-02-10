Ayo Edebiri Had A Very Funny Response To Tina Fey Referencing Her Past Comments About Jennifer Lopez

The surprisingly long afterlife of Ayo Edebiri's resurfaced podcast comments about Jennifer Lopez continues apace.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Brief recap: Ayo hosted SNL last week. J.Lo was the musical guest.

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

Ahead of Ayo's hosting duties, her comments about Jennifer's music career being "one long scam" in 2020 re-emerged. "Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said at the time on the Scam Goddess podcast.

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

Ayo also commented on the persistent allegations that J.Lo doesn't always 100% sing on her own tracks. "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," Ayo said.

Focus On Sport / Getty Images

"It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

Patrick Semansky / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Now, it's important to note that no one was actually mad at Ayo's resurfaced comments. If anything, most people thought it was all pretty funny and that's it. But she addressed them on SNL anyway.

“Okay. We get it," she said in a skit concerning a mock game show called "Why'd You Say It." "It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid."

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

So, Tina Fey recently appeared on SNL cast member Bowen Yang's Las Culturistas podcast — and during the interview, she made light of Ayo's past comments while offering "advice" to Bowen about what not to say when becoming famous.

“Are you having a problem with Saltburn? Quiet luxury. Keep it to yourself,” she said. “Because what are you going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project where you play Carey Mulligan’s coworker in the bridal section of Harrods, and then Act 3 takes a sexually violent turn, and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?"

Say what you will about Tina, but when it comes to slight burns, she's still got it. John Nacion / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

"Learn from my mistakes, learn from Ayo," Tina said, referencing Ayo's previous sorta-not-really controversy. "Podcasts are forever. Authenticity is dangerous and expensive.”

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures / Via instagram.com

As it turns out, Ayo agreed. "LEARN FROM ME," she posted in Bowen's IG comments.

Bowen also replied to Ayo's reply, and it was very funny.

@fayedunaway

And that's that! For now...hopefully...watch the whole interview with Tina here: