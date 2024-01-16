Ayo Edebiri Gives Relatable Answer When Asked If Emmy Nomination Was Her Dream

When it comes to keeping things real, Ayo Edebiri knows the drill.

On the 75th Emmy Awardsred carpet Monday night, Edebiri ― who’s nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “The Bear” ― was hit with a pretty standard question.

“What would you say to younger Ayo who had dreams of nights like this?” asked “Live from E!” host Laverne Cox.

"The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

But Edebiri certainly didn’t have a typical answer.

“She didn’t dream of nights like this,” Edebiri told Cox. “She sorta dreamed of just, like, dental insurance.”

Relatable! And the actor didn’t stop there.

“I would say [to my younger self] we’ve got dental, we got eye, we got ear, we can go to the dermatologist,” Edebiri said. “And also, you get to wear custom Louis Vuitton every now and again, and it’s pretty cute.”

The “Bottoms” star ― who was indeed decked out in a chic, black custom Louis Vuitton gown Monday evening ― also kept things pretty grounded during her Golden Globes speech last week, after she won an award for her turn as Sydney on “The Bear.”

During her acceptance speech, she made sure to thank “all of my agents’ and managers’ assistants.”

“To the people who answer my emails, y’all are real ones,” Edebiri said, to applause from the crowd. “Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.”

Related...