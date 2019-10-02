Aww! Dwayne Johnson serenades 100-year-old fan for her birthday in heartwarming video

Dwayne Johnson, "You Rock!"
That's what 100-year-old Marie Grover from Philadelphia said after being serenaded for her centennial birthday by none other than The Rock in a sweet video message.
In the personalized video, posted to Twitter Tuesday, Johnson smoothly belts out "Happy Birthday" to Grover, "who turns 100 years old today and I'm so honored that she's my fan," the actor sang. He blew kisses in honor of his fan's "beautiful age."
"I'm sending so much love and a HUGE congratulations on 100 years," Johnson said. "What an amazing life. … I'm very happy you were born and I'm so honored.
The actor, 47, added: "You can eat cake, you can get drunk. Party hard."
Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019
(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT
What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2019