The awkward moment James Franco mic-blocks Tommy Wiseau at the Golden Globes

Oof. Well, this is awkward.

After scooping the gong for Best Actor at the Golden Globes last night, James Franco waved up director and actor Tommy Wiseau onto the stage with him to celebrate his win with him.

Franco plays him in the movie The Disaster Artist, which charts the scarcely believable story of the making of Wiseau’s 2003 infamous film The Room.





‘Come on up here, Tommy!’, Franco shouted, as he took to the stage.

But as Wiseau makes his play for the mic, Franco has to draw the line, with a ‘woah, woah, woah’, forgetting perhaps that without Wiseau, he wouldn’t be on stage in the first place.

Tommy Wiseau trying to steal the microphone during James Franco’s acceptance speech is my favorite moment of 2018 so far. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t5nmfYQKXi — Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) January 8, 2018





It’s a terribly awkward moment, clearly felt rather palpably by Franco’s brother Dave, who doubles up in the background.

It was made even more awkward, perhaps, given that Franco was actually impersonating Wiseau in his speech at the time.

“’Golden Globes, so what? I’m not invited. I know they don’t want me, guy with accent, long hair. So, I show them. I don’t wait for Hollywood, I make my own movie’,” said Franco, in the Wiseau voice he used for the film.

Twitter was soon ablaze.

I am extremely uncomfortable with James Franco cutting off Tommy Wiseau. You owe him everything, dude. — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) January 8, 2018





Hard to say "You're no one in this town." more brazenly than James Franco doing a Tommy Wiseau impression to Tommy Wiseau's face. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 8, 2018





“No way, Wiseau. I’m giving this speech.” — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) January 8, 2018





oh my god brutal. https://t.co/9PhHXysTtV — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) January 8, 2018





All that said, it’s likely that the profile of The Room, which some have branded the ‘worst movie ever made’, has now been substantially bolstered by Franco’s project, which he also directed.

And Wiseau was clearly not unaware of this fact.

Seemingly without irony (or perhaps with bags of it, it’s genuinely hard to know), he and his original co-star Greg Sestero, played by Dave Franco in the film, arrived at the event in a limousine plastered with posters for The Room.





They also got some heavy coverage on the red carpet too, chatting to reporters from across the spectrum of entertainment news.

Tommy Wiseau says James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" performance is 99.9% approved #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/z6AGHfNrNs — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2018









“Everybody should see The Room, and you guys should write more about The Room,” he tells Variety, laughing. But clearly meaning it 100 percent.

Now let’s see if he turns up at the Oscars.

