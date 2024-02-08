Awkward Marjorie Taylor Greene Moment Becomes A Running Gag For Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers used Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) mispronunciation of the word “indictable” as “in-dick-ta-ble” in a recent House meeting as a recurring gag on Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night.”

“Now, in fairness to Greene, it’s not like the word ‘indict’ has been in the news at all,” Meyers sarcastically said. “I blame Fox News for this. Maybe if you guys talked about Trump’s four indictments on air more, the GOP caucus would know how to pronounce it. I bet Marjorie Taylor Greene also says, ‘insure-erection’ and ‘classified dick-u-ments.’”

Meyers said “the worst part to me” wasn’t Greene’s mispronunciation because “that happens to all of us.”

“It is mispronouncing the word that is so fundamental to your job,” he explained. Greene’s slip-up occurred during a House meeting on the GOP’s now-failed baseless bid to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“It’s like me coming out and say, ‘It’s time for A Cluster Lake,’” Meyers cracked, intentionally mispronouncing the name of his “A Closer Look” segment.

The comedian then used clips of Greene’s gaffe as a punchline throughout the rest of his monologue.

Watch the video here:

