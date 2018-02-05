'Avengers: Infinity War' TV spot: Captain America gets a new shield and Thor teams up with Groot and Rocket

During the Superbowl, Marvel Studios shared its latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer and it looks like T’Challa has sorted Steve Rogers out with some new Wakanda technology.

The short clip sees Captain America testing out a new shield that is worlds away from the famous vibranium disc he’s been using to protect himself, and take out enemies, for the last few years.

The TV spot also sees Thor team up with Groot and Rocket of the Guardians of the Galaxy as they are seen navigating a space ship with the raccoon in the pilot’s seat while the Asgardian god looks on.

Nothing much is given away that we haven’t already seen but the teaser builds up tension for the epic fight that will take place between the Avengers, the Wakandans, the Sorcerer Supreme, the Guardians and the Asgardian against Thanos.

The first trailer debuted back in November, live on Good Morning America, and featured all our favourite Marvel characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joining Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and the Guardians are Black Widow, Iron Man, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Spider-Man, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Loki, Doctor Strange and several other characters who have appeared in the various MCU movies.

Josh Brolin takes centre stage as the big Bad Thanos as he traverses the universe in order to collect the Infinity Stones, for his Infinity Gauntlet, that will help him wield ultimate power over everything.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in UK cinemas on 27 April 2018.

