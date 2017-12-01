Avengers: Infinity War trailer breaks all-time trailer record

Step aside, Pennywise… there’s a new trailer in town.

The debut clip of forthcoming superhero actioner Avengers: Infinity War has knocked previous record-holder, this year’s remake of Stephen King’s It, off the top spot.

But it’s not just won it by a nose – it’s Hulk-smashed it into oblivion.

Where It scored around 197 million views in its first 24 hours on release, Infinity War managed a staggering 230 million in the same period.

Marvel, it appears, was as pleased as anyone, tweeting out thanks to fans for the overwhelming support.

Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios' "Avengers: #InfinityWar" the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/bWa3HZir2g — The Avengers (@Avengers) November 30, 2017





Perhaps Thanos’s first appearance and the amusement surrounding it – he looks like a badly carved statue of Bruce Willis – may have added a few additional views to take it over the top.

Either way, it’s a massive figure, and bodes rather well for its release on April 27, 2018.

