Avengers: Infinity War trailer breakdown

After months of waiting (and days of teasing) it’s finally here – the Avengers: Infinity War trailer has landed and it’s mind-blowing.





We’ve broken it down to highlight the most interesting moments, searching for all the hidden clues that’ll tell us what to expect when the film lands on April 27, 2018 in the UK (a full seven days ahead of the US!)

Vision’s Mind Stone

It’s been long-rumoured that Paul Bettany‘s Vision will be a key driving factor in Avengers: Infinity War‘s plot – he does have an Infinity Stone in his forehead, after all – this shot really drives that point home.

Black Widow’s new haircut

Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow has had a fairly major makeover for Avengers: Infinity War. Is her blonde hair part of an undercover disguise, to help hide her while she’s on the run with Chris Evan’s Nomad? (more on him in a moment). If so, we hate to break it to you Widow – we can still tell it’s you. Maybe try a baseball cap and shades next time?

Spidey sense returns

One of Spider-Man‘s most iconic powers, his ‘spider-sense,’ was missing from Spider-Man: Homecoming, it looks like it’s back in a big way for Avengers: Infinity War. Guess he needed an event big enough to trigger it in the MCU. And it doesn’t get much bigger than whatever that wheel-thing in the sky is.

Strange meets Stark

With a cast this big, Avengers: Infinity War is going to have to split its key characters into cliques, and here’s our first glimpse at one of them. Oh, and look who it is – we saw him earlier in the trailer (beside a big Hulkbuster glove) in Wakanda, now he’s in New York – looks like Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner made it back to earth from Thor: Ragnarok and, despite his worries in that film, he isn’t stuck as the big green guy after all.

Loki’s bargain

This looks like a direct continuation from Thor: Ragnarok – Loki stole the Tesseract at the end of that movie, and we’ll bet our last spider-suit that he’s offering it up to Thanos in this shot, at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War – presumably in exchange for his life. The Tesseract contains the Space Stone, which can open gateways to any part of the universe, which will come in handy for the big purple space invader. And, speak of the devil…

Thanos revealed

We’ve seen him in promo material, we’ve seen an early version of him in the original Avengers, but this is our first look at Infinity War‘s Thanos moving around and he looks… Okay? He’s a bit underwhelming, like someone tried to recreate Bruce Willis using purple Play-Doh. But, hey, the film’s not out until next year, so maybe they’ll work on the CGI up until release.