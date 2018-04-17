'Avengers: Infinity War' star Elizabeth Olsen was 'not comfortable' shooting 'Age of Ultron' (exclusive)

Elizabeth Olsen made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron but it wasn’t a comfortable experience for her.

The actress, who plays Scarlet Witch, explained to Yahoo Movies why she preferred to shooting the latest MCU movie, Avengers: Infinity War, much more.

“This is my favourite arc, my favourite character arc,” Olsen explained. “Ultron was really fun because I got to be with Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and that was also a large story, and twist, but now I feel more confident and comfortable on set

“[Age of Ultron] was not comfortable, and now that it’s third time around, and fourth time around, or whatever the number is, there’s an ease to it now that we’ve lived with these characters a little more.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany discuss Avengers: Infinity War More

“Now that we’ve decided what our relationships are with each person, it’s already established, it’s in development and it just gets better,” she added.

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, agreed with this assessment.

“This film didn’t feel like any other film that I’d made,” he told Yahoo Movies, “Usually films, film sets, feel very similar and this didn’t. You were aware of how enormous it was the whole time.”

Olsen plays Scarlet Witch More

The pair will be sharing far more screen time together as their characters’ relationship has evolved even more since Captain America: Civil War. And since Steve Rogers broke Scarlet Witch out of The Raft (a prison for powered people), she and Vision have been hiding out and keeping off-the-radar in Europe.

However, when they were shooting the movie in Atlanta, Elizabeth and Paul were definitely not in hiding on set and said everyone used to hang out at Robert Downey Jr’s trailer park.

“There was a tent but if it was actually someone’s personal space it would be Robert’s,” Olsen explained. “It’s like a little square in there and there is camouflage netting over the top, and there are tables and chairs outside, great food.”

“Downey has a town of trailers and it’s so much fun in there, it’s so much fun.”

Avengers: Infinity War is out on April 26

READ MORE

The Russos talk ‘Avengers 4’ title, discuss Phase 4 (exclusive)

Silver Surfer is not in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, say The Russos (exclusive)

Paul Bettany discusses Vision’s style and ‘manhood’ (exclusive)