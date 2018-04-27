'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers: The questions that need answering in 'Avengers 4'

Avengers: Infinity War is finally here, so there’s a good chance you’ll have seen it by now.

Juuuust in case you haven’t, Thanos ordered us to stay silent, so we’re going to strap on our Infinity Gauntlet and hit you with a MASSIVE SPOILER WARNING.

Don’t spoil the movie for others the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. @Avengers: #InfinityWar is in theaters TONIGHT. #ThanosDemandsYourSilence pic.twitter.com/jzC4HFNxue — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 26, 2018





Regardless of what the Russo brothers will tell you, Infinity War ends on one almighty cliffhanger.

It’s the biggest blockbuster cliffhanger since The Empire Strikes Back ended with Han Solo frozen like a popsicle, so we’re already counting down the days until Avengers 4 (3 May, 2019, mark it on your calendar) to find out what happens in the final, ultimate, definitely the last chapter this time, film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Warning: Infinity War spoilers coming up…





To recap, Infinity War ends with Thanos wiping out half of the universe’s living population with one snap of the Infinity Gauntlet fingers. Tony Stark is stranded on Titan with Nebula, while the last remaining Avengers are gathered in Wakanda having suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Mad Titan.

With two prequels next out of the gate from Marvel Studios – the post-Civil War set Ant-Man and the Wasp in July, and the 1990s-set Captain Marvel in March, 2019 – we’re going to have a long wait to find out if Thanos can be defeated, and how the Avengers are going to do it.

Along with that huge question mark hanging over the as-yet-untitled fourth Avengers movie, these are the biggest plot points left dangling by the end of Infinity War.

Are they all *really* dead?

View photos

As we all know, death is rarely final in the Marvel movies.

Spider-Man, Black Panther, and virtually all the Guardians of the Galaxy, were wiped out by Thanos at the end of the film. But we know Disney is already planning sequels to their respective solo movies, which suggests to us they’ll be resurrected somehow in Avengers 4.

Set photos from the fourth Avengers film show time travel may play a part in the plans, possibly using the Time Stone, and many of the actors, whose characters seemingly died in Infinity War, have confirmed they’re back in the next film, so we won’t be wearing a black arm band for Peter Parker just yet.

Could any of the characters that died before the “snap”, return?

View photos Tom Hiddleston’s time as Loki is drawing to an end. (Disney) More

Thanos’ population-controlling rapture wasn’t responsible for every major character death in the movie. The other deaths in the film definitely felt a lot more permanent.

We don’t see a way back for Tom Hiddleston’s Loki or Idris Elba’s Heimdall who were offed at the start of Infinity War. Nor do we see any reason for Benicio Del Toro’s The Collector to make a comeback – he’s not really had anything to do in the MCU so far, so why bother bringing him back?

However, we suspect we haven’t seen the last of Vision yet. His body remains, so he could – in theory – be brought back to life. He is a synthetic life form after all.

We also wouldn’t bet against Gamora making a comeback either. The appearance of her younger self during Thanos’ vision after the “snap” suggests her consciousness exists somewhere in the cosmos.