'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to be the longest movie in the MCU so far

Get ready for the longest movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.

Avengers: Infinity War has been confirmed to have a running time of 149 minutes and nine seconds, to be exact, according to the British Board of Film Classification.

The previous record holder of the longest MCU run-time was Captain America: Civil War which had a run-time of 147 mins, which works out at 2 hours 27 mins.

Infinity War’s run-time can be found on the BBFC website, along with the rating of 12A, and the confirmed cast list which includes Jeremy Renner, despite Hawkeye not appearing in any of the trailers or character posters.

MCU RUN TIMES

Avengers: Infinity War: 149 mins

Captain America: Civil War: 147 mins

The Avengers 143 mins

Avengers: Age of Ultron: 141 mins

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 137 mins

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: 136 mins

Black Panther: 134 mins

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 133 mins

Iron Man 3: 130 mins

Thor: Ragnarok: 130 mins

Iron Man: 126 mins

Captain America: The First Avenger: 124 mins

Iron Man 2: 124 mins

Guardians of the Galaxy: 122 mins

Ant-Man: 117 mins

Doctor Strange: 115 mins

Thor: 115 mins

Thor: The Dark World: 112 mins

The Incredible Hulk: 112 mins

The Russo Brothers, however, have said the original Avenger will be making an appearance in their new film.

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue’,” Joe Russo told JOE.ie. “We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner. We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

Yahoo Movies spoke to the directors ahead of the film’s release and they responded to the rumours that Silver Surfer would be making an appearance as well as what to expect from Phase 4 of the MCU.

The Russos also discussed when the Avengers 4 title would be revealed while Elizabeth Olsen explained why she was more comfortable shooting Infinity War than Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Her co-star Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, also discussed his character’s fashion sense as well as the anatomical situation of his manhood in an interview with Yahoo Movies.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new movie:

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas from April 26

