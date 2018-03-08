'Avengers: Infinity War' release date brought FORWARD in the UK

Captain America – nil, Captain Britain – one.

Disney has restored balance to the universe by bringing the release date of Avengers: Infinity War forward in the UK.

The third Avengers movie will officially open in UK cinemas on 26 April, 2018 – that’s one day earlier than previously announced. The unexpected move follows Disney’s decision last week to bring the US release date for Infinity War forward – by a week – from 4 May to 27 April, which had previously brought it in line with the original UK release date.

Marvel Studios shared last week’s news through a jokey Twitter exchange with Robert Downey Jr. stating that Avengers: Infinity War would be in cinemas “everywhere” on 27 April. Although still technically true, the Twitter exchange is now seemingly a bit out of date.

The entire world? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018





That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018





The release date change seems to have been a last-minute move, as just yesterday the Twitter account for Marvel UK had still been pushing the 27 April release date.





Historically, Disney has opened its Marvel Cinematic Universe movies earlier in the UK, although it will buck the trend with Ant-Man and the Wasp later this year. The sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man hits UK cinemas on 3 August, a month later than the US release date of 6 July.

Despite the earlier release date for us, other parts of the world will still get Avengers: Infinity War before the UK. According to IMDb, Infinity War opens on 25 April in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Philippines, and Sweden.

Official synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War: An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. “Avengers: Infinity War” releases in the UK and Ireland on the 26th April 2018.





