'Avengers: Infinity War': Marvel unleashes new Infinity Stone-themed posters

With just one month left until Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War hits UK cinemas, the publicity machine for the film has hit full steam. Disney has released five new posters for the film which marks the culmination of 10 years of groundwork that began in 2008 with the release of Iron Man.

Each poster is colour-coded to coincide with five of the Infinity Stones that the film’s villain Thanos needs to track down in order to wield the Infinity Gauntlet, a device that grants its wearer all sorts of nefarious powers. The one Stone that remains unaccounted for – both in the posters and the films – is the mysterious orange Soul Stone, which many fans speculate resides in Wakanda, Black Panther’s fictional country of origin.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in UK cinemas on 26 April.

