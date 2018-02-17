Avengers: Infinity War: LEGO announces Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition

The LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition. The available exclusively from LEGO® stores and shop.LEGO.com from Saturday 3rd March, 2018 (LEGO Group)

A freshly-announced LEGO set has given us our best look yet at the Tony Stark’s new Hulkbuster armour that will appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

It’s not clear yet who will be donning the giant armour that first appeared on screen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but recent rumours have suggested it will be Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who will suit up in the Hulkbuster during Infinity War.

The new Ultron Edition Hulkbuster stands over 25cm tall, is fully pose-able, has glow-in-the-dark elements, and is sure to be a big hit with Marvel fans of all ages.

LEGO® Group has today unveiled the new LEGO Marvel Super Heroes The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition.

To mark the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War – the highly anticipated entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year – budding LEGO brick builders and Marvel fans can create and show off their own mighty Hulkbuster suit, with punching jackhammer arm, a LEGO light brick in the chest and an Iron Man Mk 43 exclusive minifigure – available only from LEGO stores and shop.LEGO.com, from 3rd March, 2017.

The highly detailed LEGO brick version of the Hulkbuster features a rotating torso, 12 glow-in-the-dark elements and two interchangeable left arms, including the jackhammer arm with punching function.

Displayed on a flip-up Hulkbuster information plate, the latest addition to the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes range comes with eight alternative attachments, as well as a desk with two attached computer screens, space for a buildable hotrod car and even a buildable Veronica satellite.