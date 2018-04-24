    First 'Avengers: Infinity War' reactions hail the film as 'Civil War times 20'

    Ben Arnold
    Contributor
    Avengers: Infinity War sounds like a hit (Credit: Marvel/Disney)

    Avengers: Infinity War was unveiled in Los Angeles last night, and although reviews are still embargoed, the word is out.

    And it appears than fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as all indications suggest that it’s another winner for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    Critics and industry folk took to Twitter as the premiere kicked out, many hailing a ‘raising of the stakes’ in terms of the Avengers plot going forward.

    One critic from A.V. Club described it as ‘Civil War times 20’, which, given the sheer volume of superheroes involved, sounds about right.

    Brolin’s Thanos (Credit: Marvel/Disney)

    The action finds the Josh Brolin-voiced Thanos pitching up in search of the Infinity Stones that will allow him to bend time and space to his will.

    However, there’s the small matter of the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to contend with (along with a smattering of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange too).

    And, it appears that judging by some reactions, the rumours that not all our heroes will make it could be accurate.


    While there’s every possibility that that’s perhaps a bit of an overreaction, still the vibes appear to be roundly positive.






    There is the odd voice of dissent, but with caveats.



    Others warned of avoiding spoilers. So there. You have been warned.


    Avengers: Infinity War lands in the UK on April 26. Watch our exclusive interview with the film’s directors below.


