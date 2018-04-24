First 'Avengers: Infinity War' reactions hail the film as 'Civil War times 20'

Avengers: Infinity War was unveiled in Los Angeles last night, and although reviews are still embargoed, the word is out.

And it appears than fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as all indications suggest that it’s another winner for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Critics and industry folk took to Twitter as the premiere kicked out, many hailing a ‘raising of the stakes’ in terms of the Avengers plot going forward.

One critic from A.V. Club described it as ‘Civil War times 20’, which, given the sheer volume of superheroes involved, sounds about right.

The action finds the Josh Brolin-voiced Thanos pitching up in search of the Infinity Stones that will allow him to bend time and space to his will.

However, there’s the small matter of the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to contend with (along with a smattering of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange too).

And, it appears that judging by some reactions, the rumours that not all our heroes will make it could be accurate.

#AvengersInfinityWar pretty much had me laughing, screaming, or crying the entire way through. It never lets up. I sat in my chair stunned as the credits rolled, speechless and sobbing. — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) April 24, 2018





While there’s every possibility that that’s perhaps a bit of an overreaction, still the vibes appear to be roundly positive.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has like ten legit "chill down the spine" great moments. But it's for sure the first half of a two part movie and I left a little unsatisfied/frustrated, maybe by design … at least that's how I feel right now three hours later. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 24, 2018





I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is Also Captain America is pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018





Does it have issues? Sure, it’s a punch fest, yeah, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the dynamics of all these disparate teamups. Let’s see a Thor and Rocket Racoon buddy comedy spin-off. pic.twitter.com/jfjNxTWZYj — Rodrigo Perez (@YrOnlyHope) April 24, 2018





AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is very weighty and juggles most of its characters with consideration. It’s the closest thing to a Paul Thomas Anderson movie you’ll find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I Am Shook! #Marvel #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YgntkXFIkv — Rudie Obias (@RudieObias) April 24, 2018





After 10 years of investment in this series & these characters, boy does #AvengersInfinityWar knock you on your ass. Humor, sky high stakes & a truly overwhelming amount of emotion in it. Russos did a great job spreading screen time for the ensemble but my MVPs – The Guardians. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 24, 2018





There is the odd voice of dissent, but with caveats.

#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 24, 2018





AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018





Others warned of avoiding spoilers. So there. You have been warned.

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018





Avengers: Infinity War lands in the UK on April 26. Watch our exclusive interview with the film’s directors below.





