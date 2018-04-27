'Avengers: Infinity War': Everything you need to know about the end-credits scenes and all those Easter eggs (spoilers)

Warning: This story contains major spoilers.

It’s Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet versus an infinity of heroes in Avengers: Infinity War, which is already $39 million into what will almost certainly be a record-breaking opening weekend. But the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster also features an infinity of surprise Easter eggs drawn from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s decade-long existence, to say nothing of nearly 80 years of comic book history. The Yahoo Entertainment staff teamed up, Avengers style, to assemble a list of the biggest callbacks, in-jokes, and references hidden throughout Infinity War. Just call us Earth’s mightiest geeks. —Ethan Alter, Nick Schager, and Gwynne Watkins

The missing Marvel-ites

Given his status as a founding member of the Avengers, Hawkeye’s total absence from Infinity War is glaring. Nevertheless, quite a few Marvel heroes also sit out the fight against Thanos — most notably Ant-Man, who fought on Team Cap in Civil War but is MIA here. (For the record, both he and the Wasp are headlining their own adventure, to be released July 6 — and are reportedly taking part in next summer’s Avengers 4.) As for Asgardian warrior Sif, her lack of participation in last November’s Thor: Ragnarok was an early heads-up that she seems to be on the MCU bench … at least for now.

He’s a real spider, man

Despite passing on Tony’s kind offer of an armored Spider suit at the end of Homecoming, Peter isn’t really in a position to argue when Stark forces him to upgrade early on in Infinity War. We mean that literally: After all, Spidey is hanging off the side of Ebony Maw’s spaceship high above Earth when he receives his express shipment of “Iron Spider” duds, which are better suited to space travel. Among the many new features built into these iron Underoos are six spider legs that deploy when Peter is in need of extra footing. Not only are these appendages practical, but they also are taken straight from the comics, when Tony Stark creates special Iron Spider armor for his favorite wall crawler.

View photos The Iron Spider armor as it appears in the comics, with three extra limbs. (Image: Marvel) More

(We might be overthinking things, but the movie suit brings Peter’s total accessible limb count up to eight — the exact number also sported by his namesake arachnid. With that in mind, this Iron Spider suit could also serve as a callback to a classic Spider-Man storyline from the ’70s, when Peter Parker messed around with chemicals and wound up sprouting six extra arms that vanished only after he concocted an antidote derived in part from vampire blood. Thankfully, Stark’s iron limbs fold up when they’re not needed.)

Tony’s throwback phone

Tony Stark has always prided himself on being on the cutting edge of technology. So why in the Iron Monger’s name does he call Steve Rogers on a flip phone when he needs his help? Because Cap actually sent him that phone — programmed with his own number — at the end of Civil War. (Not only that, but Stan Lee served as the delivery boy!)

Rocket’s thieving ways come in handy for Thor

One of the finest gags in 2014’s original Guardians of the Galaxy involved Rocket Raccoon tricking Star-Lord into stealing a prosthetic leg, a ruse that he then attempted to repeat, less successfully, by claiming that he needed a stranger’s eye. Rocket’s penchant for pilfering body parts comes in handy in Infinity War, since Thor — courtesy of his evil sister Hela — is now down one peeper, and his new “rabbit” pal just so happens to have a spare handy. It’s one of the new film’s funniest throwback jokes, although it does come at a price, namely Rocket no longer being able to refer to the patch-wearing God of Thunder as a “pirate angel.”

Loki has an angry friend

Early on in Infinity War, Loki faces impending death at the hands of Thanos, only to surprise his adversary by informing him, “We have a Hulk” — a cue for the jolly green giant to make his entrance. But Marvel zombies will also immediately recognize that line from the original Avengers team-up, where it was said by Tony Stark to the God of Mischief. Sadly, it turns out that Thanos, not Hulk, is the strongest there is, and Loki’s time finally runs out. We think, anyway.