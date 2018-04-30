Avengers: Infinity War ending explained

From Digital Spy

WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

By now you've probably seen Avengers: Infinity War (or you don't plan to and want it spoiled) so let's chat about that ending...

If this does NOT apply to you, and you don't want spoilers – away with you! Though you're welcome to check out our spoiler-free review.

Avengers: Infinity War is very much the first half of a two-parter, so as such the ending isn't actually an ending but more the mid-second-act turning point that changes everything.

To recap, then: Thanos's plan is to gather all the Infinity Stones and wipe out half the population of the Universe with a snap of his fingers, apparently to control overpopulation (in a plan which is nothing if not 'one-size fits all').

This includes the Mind Stone, which has been ripped from Vision's head, the Soul Stone, which he has sacrificed Gamora to get, and the Time Stone, which Doctor Strange sacrificed in order to save Tony Stark's life.

Thanos performs the 'Infinity Snap' and boom, half of everyone dies, including several Avengers (more on this later). But first, Thanos has a vision: he is standing in a peaceful watery landscape where he sees Gamora as a child. She asks him what it cost him to fulfil his mission and he replies "everything".

What does this mean?

In the comic books, the Soul Stone allows its bearer to manipulate souls and transport them to a 'pocket dimension' inside the stone. Has the Soul Stone preserved Gamora inside itself, and could it allow her to be resurrected in Avengers 4? While her character has been rather betrayed in Infinity War, is it possible that she and the Soul Stone could be key to undoing Thanos's bad work in the next film?

Thanos has earlier said his dream is to relax and watch the sun rise over a planet that's grateful for what he's done (we're paraphrasing) and by the end we see him alone in a hut watching that sunrise and smiling to himself. Surely that smile can't last long…

By the end of Infinity War, various key Avengers are no more.