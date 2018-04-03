'Avengers: Infinity War' directors say fans 'should' be scared about the 'Avengers 4' title

With just three weeks to go until Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas fans have been left to speculate about what to expect in the film, as well as the one that follows.

The title of the fourth Avengers film has been kept under wraps and so it doesn’t give any Infinity War spoilers away and the directors agree that people should be scared of this fact.

A fan tweeted his fears over the Easter weekend and the Russo Brothers replied.

“The fact that the Russo Brothers won’t give us the Avengers 4 title because it spoils Infinity War scares the sh** out of me,” the fan wrote to which the directors’ official fan account replied: “It should.”

It should. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 30, 2018





There is little known about the fourth Avengers film but should bring to a close Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both the film, and Infinity War, have been penned by screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who previously worked with the Russo brothers on Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.





The Avengers 4 title could have something to do with the reduced number of heroes this movie will likely feature. Producer Kevin Feige has hinted that a few core superheroes could perish in Infinity War therefore the next movie’s name could reflect the devastation.

Slash Film have suggested the film could take its name from the comic book series Avengers: Disassembled or Avengers: Shattered Heroes, both of which certainly make you fear for the cinematic future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

We’ll likely have to wait until April 26, after the end credits come to a close on Avengers: Infinity War, to find out.

READ MORE

‘Black Panther’ becomes most tweeted about film ever

MCU watching order before ‘Infinity War’

Here’s where we last saw the heroes in the MCU