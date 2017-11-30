Avengers fans are laughing at Thanos - here’s why they shouldn’t

There’s no getting away from it, when he’s moving, Avengers: Infinity War’s CGI Thanos doesn’t look great.





We’ve compared him to a bad model of Bruce Willis made from purple Play-Doh, but we weren’t the only ones to notice a couple of design flaws.

Some people have compared him to Homer Simpson.





Others have noticed the slight visual / logical inconsistency between Avengers’ Thanos, and Infinity War’s Thanos.

Apparently Thanos wears his armor to sit in chairs but take it off when he heads into battle pic.twitter.com/49r5UcUTsG — Chattanooga FBI (@Damac1214) November 30, 2017





As for everyone else, well, they mostly can’t stop laughing at him.

i havent seen the infinity war trailer because i cant stop laughing at thanos stupid face pic.twitter.com/cT1Rjo8wG3 — BEST PEANIST (@_mechinaries) November 29, 2017





But, here’s the thing, we should probably enjoy this laughter while it lasts – because when Infinity War actually comes out, and we see what Thanos is capable of, we won’t be chuckling, we’ll be crying. Like, full-blown, hysterical tears that would embarrass everyone around us if they weren’t crying too.

That’s because Thanos is going to kill pretty much everyone we love in Infinity War. In the comics, that’s pretty much his thing – he’s killed his mother and father, murdered half the universe with a click of his fingers, and even destroyed Lady Death. Yep, that’s right, Thanos killed death. That’s hardcore.

But we don’t care about that bunch, we’re worried about our lovely Avengers – all the heroes that Marvel have basically spent the last decade making us feel like they’re our friends.

You see, because those characters are played by actual actors who are restricted by stuff like limited contracts and the human ageing process, the original Avengers have to be phased out eventually. And what better way to do that, than by introducing them to Thanos?

In the comics, the villain’s killed War Machine, Peter Quill, Captain America (with one slap!), Thor, Scarlet Witch, Drax, Gamora, and Vision. His actions also led directly to the deaths of Iron Man and Spider-Man.

As for the deal that’ll bring The X-Men into the Avengers universe, Wolverine and Deadpool had better hope that doesn’t happen – Thanos killed them too!

Actually, it’s probably easier to count the people Thanos hasn’t murdered than the ones he has.

Most of this death and destruction happened in the six-issue Infinity Gauntlet comic series, which saw Thanos getting hold of all the Infinity Stones, making him basically unstoppable. Sound familiar? Yeah, that’s because it’s probably the plot of Infinity War.

Obviously, the MCU is very different to the comic-book canon, but there are plenty of contenders for death by Thanos in the upcoming film. Who’s most at risk? Here’s our best guesses.

Drax

In the MCU, Thanos has killed Drax’s entire family – which makes is basically inevitable that the pair will face-off at some point in Infinity War. But, as much as we like Drax, we don’t see him surviving that encounter – he won’t be the hero to deliver the killing blow (this is an Avengers movie, not a Guardians movie), so there’s really only one other option for him; a hero’s death.

Vision

