Avengers, disassemble? Where the MCU goes after the shocking ending of 'Infinity War'

Warning: This story contains major spoilers.

Avengers: Infinity War isn’t just the most epic Marvel movie to date — both in terms of roster and box-office earnings — it’s also the biggest bloodbath in the franchise’s history. Joe and Anthony Russo’s all-star spectacular begins by dispatching some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s long-running characters and doesn’t let up for the remainder of its two-and-a-half-hour run time. Suffice it to say, not everybody makes it out alive.

Nonetheless, as those who’ve already seen the film now know, Infinity War’s deaths aren’t created equal. While certain figures have surely come to the end of their MCU runs, others seem destined to return — albeit in ways that haven’t yet been fully revealed. We won’t have answers to those questions until the May 2019 debut of the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4. Yet that’s not stopping us from breaking down which heroes and villains we think are really gone, which are sorta-kinda-maybe finished, and which are definitely destined for resurrection — and the means by which that last group might rise again.

Watch: The Avengers: Infinity War cast reveals their (hypothetical) death faces:



Rest in Peace: Heimdall, Loki, The Collector

Avengers: Infinity War opens in the aftermath of a massacre perpetrated by Thanos (Josh Brolin) aboard the ship Thor was piloting at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. As it turns out, the murder isn’t over, as the Mad Titan immediately offs the God of Thunder’s mate, Heimdall (Idris Elba), and brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Given the conclusiveness of their demises, it appears both those Asgardians won’t be seen or heard from again (except maybe in flashbacks).

View photos Has Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the god of mischief, finally run out of tricks? (Photo: Marvel Studios) More

That’s also true of The Collector (Benicio Del Toro), who’s only spied as a mirage created by Thanos’s Reality Stone — a sure sign he’s already been slaughtered by the villain.

View photos The Collector (Benicio Del Toro)’s collecting days appear to be over. (Photo: Marvel Studios) More

The Possible Casualties: Gamora, Vision

In perhaps the most gut-wrenching moment of Infinity War, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) meets a horrific fate when surrogate father Thanos throws her off a cliff to obtain the Soul Stone. Her demise seems authentic, although given her primary role in the Guardians of the Galaxy series — which is slated to continue with a third installment in 2020 — one wonders if she’ll find a way back to the MCU fold.

View photos

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) seems to be a goner. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

That’s also true of Vision (Paul Bettany), who perishes after Thanos rips the Mind Stone out of his skull. Yet his inherent robotic construction means there’s always a chance someone might reassemble him (notably Wakanda’s resident tech whiz kid, Shuri) — a notion underscored by the fact that, in Infinity War, the Avengers believe Vision can exist and be himself without the Mind Stone.