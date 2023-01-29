Avatar: The Way of Water box office still floating on top for 7th week, Oscar nominees get a bump

Avatar: The Way of Water is the top movie at the box office for the seventh week in a row, a feat that hasn't been achieved since ... the first Avatar in 2009.

The blockbuster sequel now sits as the 11th highest grossing domestic film of all time with $620.6 million and will soon fly past 2012's The Avengers to enter the top 10.

Among other big records The Way of Water is demolishing, it's also now the fourth highest grossing global movie of all time, behind James Cameron's Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and overachiever Cameron's Titanic.

Avatar The Way of Water

20th Century Studios Jack Champion as Spider in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Thanks mostly to the Na'vi, this year's box office is up 53% from last year. Too bad the third Avatar movie isn't coming out till December of 2024 yet, the box office's heart must somehow go on.

Puss in Boots is made for walking and that's just what it's doing, still hanging in there baby at number two in its sixth week of release. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish added another $10.6 million, bringing its total domestic haul to $140.8 million. A Man Called Otto ($6.8 million) and M3GAN ($6.4 million) took third and fourth place, respectively, while India's action thriller Pathaan debuted in fifth with almost $6 million.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

A24 (L to R): Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, and James Hong in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The Oscar nominations proved to spin a little extra gold for a few films, besides Avatar and its four noms. Everything Everywhere All at Once, the most nominated film this year with 11, took a victory lap with a re-release in theaters, while Brendan Fraser's The Whale held fairly steady in its eighth weekend. Women Talking chatted up a 167% bump in tickets, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans spun a 74% uptick, and The Banshees of Inisherin had a scream of a time with a 382% boost.

Internationally, the top five films belonged mostly to China with Full River Red ($144 million) and The Wandering Earth 2 ($106 million) taking first and second, and Boonie Bears: Guardian Code ($44 million) debuting in fifth. The Way of Water ($58 million) held onto third, and Pathaan ($54 million) was fourth.

Story continues

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: