'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Release date, cast, where to watch live-action series

Ian Ousley as Sokka, Kiawentiio as Katara and Gordon Cormier as Ang in season 1 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Everything changed when the Avatar returned.

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the 2005 Nickelodeon animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is set to premiere on Netflix.

Just as its predecessor, the Netflix series portrays a world where people can control one of four elements − water, earth, fire, air − and live in four respective nations. The show follows Aang who learns he is the Avatar, the only one who can master all four elements, and must defeat the Fire Nation to end a 100-year war.

"With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad − and the last of his kind − reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar," the show's synopsis reads.

The series will take fans of the classic cartoon on an adventure as Aang learns each bending form along with his friends Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) and Sokka (Ian Ousley). Throughout the first season, multiple Fire Nation threats including banished prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) do their best to capture Aang to bring to Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

When does 'Avatar The Last Airbender' premiere? Where to watch

The live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" premieres on Netflix on February 22, 2024. Netflix usually releases new content at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

Arden Cho as June, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh in season 1 of Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

Live-action 'Avatar' cast

The cast of Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" includes:

Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang

Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Dallas Liu as Zuko

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' episodes, length

There are eight episodes of the first season of the Netflix series. Episodes average around 53 minutes with the length of the first episode being a little over an hour.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' release date, cast, trailer, how to watch