‘Avatar’: Giovanni Ribisi Returning For All Four Sequels

EXCLUSIVE: Giovanni Ribisi is set for all four of James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels from 20th Century Fox. The actor will reprise his role as Parker Selfridge, the head administrator of RDA, from the 2009 film that continues to hold the record for highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide box office tally of $2.79 billion.

Production for the follow-ups officially began on September 25 in Manhattan Beach, CA. It is said to be the most expensive shoot of its kind, at an estimated collective budget expected to top $1 billion. Fox is releasing Avatar 2 on December 18, 2020. The third installment will bow on December 17, 2021, followed by Avatar 4 in December 20, 2024 and the fifth on December 19, 2025.

Cameron and Jon Landau will produce via their Lightstorm Entertainment banner. Cameron wrote the script alongside Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Shane Salerno.

Ribisi stars on the Amazon crime drama series Sneaky Pete, which is in production on Season 2. He’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Gretchen Rush.

