Ava DuVernay Gets Her Own Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Flavor

Ava DuVernay has become the first Black woman to have her image on a Ben & Jerry’s pint.

The ubiquitous ice cream company on Tuesday announced the release of “Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay,” which will feature a mix of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough. DuVernay personally curated the flavor creation, which will be available in both milk-based and non-dairy versions. Pints will begin shipping across the country in January 2023.

“Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days — making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter,” DuVernay said in a statement. “Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor.”

Proceeds from the new flavor will benefit the DuVernay’s non-profit Array Alliance, which the director founded in 2011 with the mission is to amplify the work of artists of color and women directors. For this reason, the partnership is not a limited-edition run but will be a continual release.

“Framing this up as a new flavor for the first Black woman to be a featured partner on our pints doesn’t do Ava justice,” Matthew McCarthy, Ben & Jerry’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are humbled by this partnership, impressed by her work sharing not only the struggle but the joy in the justice, and we are inspired by her commitment and vision.”

You can order “Lights! Caramel! Action!” on Ben & Jerry’s website starting today.

