Ava DuVernay’s Critically Acclaimed ‘Origin’ Releases Moving Trailer Showcasing Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s Powerful Performance
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ava DuVernay returns with “Origin,” a sprawling drama that critics have hailed as the director’s most ambitious and accomplished movie. Those reviews have yet to turn the film into an awards season juggernaut — it was shut out of the Globes, AFI and other early awards — but admirers of “Origin” hope that it will eventually find its footing with Oscars voters. Neon, the indie label behind “Parasite” and “I, Tonya,” is releasing the film in theaters on Jan. 19. It had a small qualifying run last weekend.
“Origin” is an adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s acclaimed best-seller “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” It follows the author as she endures personal grief while investigating the global phenomenon of caste and the way it warps societies and sows division and hatred. The trailer gives a hint at the way the film ties together these different strands, showing scenes of a Nazi rally and intercutting them with images of India and modern day America (a Trump “Make America Great Again” hat is featured prominently).
More from Variety
Finding the 'Origin' of the Oscar Problem: Why Isn't Ava DuVernay's Best Film Winning Awards?
Oscars Predictions: Best Director - Will the Academy Sing for Celine Song?
Josh Boone and Danny Chan's Majestic Sets 'Origin' Manga-to-Movie Adaptation From Japan's Kodansha (EXCLUSIVE)
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, the Oscar-nominated star of “King Richard,” leads an ensemble cast that includes Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts Emily Yancy, Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Isha Carlos Blaaker, Vera Farmiga, Audra Mcdonald, Connie Nielsen, Blair Underwood, Nick Offerman, Stephanie March and Myles Frost.
DuVernay is the Oscar-nominated director of “Selma” and “A Wrinkle in Time.” She also directed the Netflix mini-series “When They See Us,” as well as the documentary “13th.”
Here’s a first look at the new trailer for “Origin”:
Best of Variety
Oscars Predictions: Documentary Feature – Which 15 Movies Will Make the Shortlist?
Oscars Predictions: Best Actress - Could Emma Stone Join Two-Timer Winners Jodie Foster and Elizabeth Taylor?
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.