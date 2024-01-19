What authors are like Colleen Hoover? Read these books next if you’re a CoHort.

Don’t worry, CoHorts. If you’ve devoured all of Colleen Hoover’s more than 20 titles, there are still plenty of reading options for you. Kaitlyn Craig, who works in the corporate office at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has read all of Hoover’s books, has some recommendations.

In fact, she’s glad you’re searching for titles similar to Hoover. Craig sees Hoover as a gateway author, someone who gets people interested in reading again. And she believes that once Hoover has you hooked, you can be led to some “beautifully written” stories like those discussed below.

What authors are comparable to Colleen Hoover?

Craig recommends different authors based on what she believes makes Hoover’s books so good.

One trait she points to is the author’s ability to “make you feel the most intense versions of all the different human emotions,” Craig says. “She’s very good at making you laugh out loud or make you cry your eyes out or make you really angry or really scared.”

If the way Hoover makes you feel is why you love her books, Craig recommends that you read Rebecca Serle and Taylor Jenkins Reid. Craig says that neither author is explicitly a romance writer, but their stories can be romance-involved. She recommends Serle’s books to anyone who loves a bit of magical realism, where there are hints of magic in an otherwise normal world. She suggests Reid to anyone who likes reading about fierce, strong female characters.

The second trait Craigs points to is Hoover’s ability to write compelling characters. “Her characters are very human… She kind of embraces the darker elements of humanity,” Craig says, in a way that makes you want to keep reading.

If the way Hoover writes her characters appeals to you, Craig suggests you check out romance authors Emily Henry, Carley Fortune and Christina Lauren. Craig recommends Henrry for those who are new to romance novels but enjoy literary fiction. Craig recommends Fortune to anyone who enjoys reading about a fun summer atmosphere. As for Lauren — which is the pen name of a writing duo, Craig says they essentially have a book with each romance trope, so you are destined to find the right one for you.

What books should I read if I like Colleen Hoover's books?

Craig also recommends different book titles based on elements of Hoover’s works.

