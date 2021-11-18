Authorities shut down Yo Gotti’s restaurant following killing of Young Dolph

Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Young Dolph led to the temporary closure of an upscale Memphis spot owned by a longtime rival.

Police in Memphis temporarily shut down Prive, a restaurant owned by rapper Yo Gotti, in the wake of Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Young Dolph, a Gotti rival.

TMZ is reporting local law enforcement swarmed the upscale eatery just hours after Dolph was shot and killed outside Makeda’s Cookies, a shop located about 10 miles away. It was unclear if there was a threat against Prive or if its closure was a precautionary measure.

Fox13 reporter Yasser A. Kishk confirmed the closure, writing on Twitter, “Breaking news @MEM_PoliceDept shut down Prive and businesses nearby as a precaution since @YoGotti has connections with the business and past interactions with now dead rapper Young Dolph. #PrayingForPeace.”

The restaurant serves traditional American and soul food in a fine dining space with a full bar according to its website.

Gotti and Dolph have been longtime rivals. According to XXL, the feud between the two Memphis rappers began in 2014 when Dolph declined to sign to Gotti’s record label.

Corey McClendon, an associate of Gotti, was arrested in September 2017 in connection with a shooting of Dolph earlier that month, in which the rapper was struck several times and was hospitalized listed in critical condition, ultimately recovering from his injuries.

McClendon was later released without charges.

Memphis Police have not publicly identified a suspect in Dolph’s fatal shooting, and TMZ contends there has been nothing public connecting Gotti to the murder.

Memphis leaders are calling for peace in the city in the wake of the murder. Councilman J.B. Smiley wants an area curfew to preserve safety.

“I’m grieving like every other Memphis right now,” Smiley wrote in a statement. “Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and a star known all across this country.”

Smiley said he’s “growing tired of issuing statements that speak to or highlight crime in our communities.” The councilman added that change is necessary.

“Until that change comes,” Smiley said, “I ask that you exercise care and caution in the days to come. Make smart decisions and be safe.”

