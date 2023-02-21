Authorities searching for Julian Sands hope to bring 'closure' to missing actor's family

Julian Sands attends 'The Painted Bird' photocall at the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019, in Venice, Italy

Franco Origlia/Getty Images Julian Sands

More than five weeks after his disappearance, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has shared an update on its ongoing search for Room With A View star Julian Sands.

On Saturday, over 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff's Station and West Valley Search and Rescue joined forces to conduct a ground search of the Mt. Baldy area of the San Bernardino Mountains to locate the English actor, who was reported missing on Jan. 13.

"The crew members focused on the area where the California Highway Patrol's RECCO device hit on a possible electronic device on January 25th," a San Bernardino county sheriff's department spokesperson said in a statement to EW. "Unfortunately, nothing was found that would lead to the discovery of Mr. Sands."

The statement continued, "With the imminent storm approaching, ground searches for Mr. Sands will be delayed for some time. Our goal is to bring closure to the family of Mr. Sands and when we can, we will try this again."

Sands, whose credits include the 1989 film Warlock and 1991's Naked Lunch, was first reported missing after he did not return from a hiking expedition on Jan. 13. Local authorities and search-and-rescue teams have conducted ground and air searches of the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy to find him in the weeks since.

At the Berlin Film Festival on Monday, John Malkovich reportedly spoke about Sands' disappearance during a press conference for the pair's upcoming film Seneca — On the Creation of Earthquakes, per Deadline.

"Julian and I were very, very close," Malkovich said, according to the outlet. "I'm a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well. I introduced him to his second wife, and we have been close since we met in 1993 on the set of The Killing Fields. It's a very sad event."

Related content: