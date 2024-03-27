What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

Originally appeared on E! Online

New details are emerging about the raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes.

After federal agents raided the rapper's multi-million dollar homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25, sources with knowledge told NBC News March 26 that firearms were found at both properties. Additionally, Homeland Security Investigations seized Combs' phones in Miami before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas.

While the investigation is ongoing, a source close to the investigation told NBC News that the raid was connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Three women and one man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to the investigation, the source shared.

In a March 25 statement to E! News, a rep for Homeland Security Investigations said that they had "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation" and would "provide further information as it becomes available."

One day after the raids, Combs addressed the situation through his attorney, Aaron Dyer.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," Dyer said in a statement to E! News March 26. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

He noted that it was an "unprecedented ambush" and that the rapper was not detained. He also called the raids "a witch hunt," adding that Combs had "spoke to and cooperated with authorities."

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," Dyer continued. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

E! News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Combs' allegations and has not heard back.

