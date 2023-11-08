Author Luis Mateo Díez wins Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's top literary honor

MADRID — Spanish author Luis Mateo Díez has been awarded the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary honor, Culture Minister Miquel Iceta said Tuesday.

The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death in 1616 of Miguel de Cervantes , author of "Don Quixote," in a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI.

Iceta praised Díez, 81, "for being one of the great narrators of the Spanish language, heir to the Cervantes spirit."

He described him as a "writer in the face of all adversity, a creator of imaginary worlds and territories with a prose, a sagacity and a style that make (his work) unique in literature of the highest level."

'Poetry offers us a powerful space': Janel Pineda, Clint Smith, on magic of poetry

The award includes prize money of 125,000 euros ($134,000).

A member of the Royal Spanish Academy, Díez has previously won Spain's National Narrative Prize twice. A prolific writer, he is known for his unreal and dreamlike stories based in the fictional region of Celama.

Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas won the Cervantes Prize in 2022.

'Silver Nitrate': Silvia Moreno-Garcia mixes Nazi occultism, Mexican horror cinema in new novel

'Candelaria': Melissa Lozada-Oliva tackles cannibalism and yoga wellness cults in new novel

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spanish author Luis Mateo Diez wins Cervantes Prize 2023