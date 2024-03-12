Author to discuss Michigan's wild rice at museum

MONROE — Barbara J. Barton will speak about her 2018 book “Manoomin: The Story of Wild Rice in Michigan” at 7 p.m. March 14 at the Monroe County Museum, 126 S. Monroe St. The presentation will last approximately 45 minutes; a question-and-answer session will follow. Admission is free.

“The tradition of wild rice in Michigan is a rich cornerstone for the Anishinaabek people who live here,” the museum said. “Attendees can look forward to learning the history, culture, biology, economics and spirituality surrounding this sacred plant.”

Barton will discuss historic wild rice beds that once existed in Michigan, why many disappeared and the efforts of tribal and nontribal people who share a common goal of restoring and protecting Manoomin across the landscape.

Barton also is the author of 2018’s “The Amazing Adventures of A Midwestern Girl.” She directed the short films “Water” in 2020 and “We Are Stardust: The Interconnection of All Things” in 2023.

Manoomin won a 2018 Michigan History Award in the university press/commercial press category as well as a 2019 Michigan Notable Book Award. Barton also travels as a public speaker and sometimes as a folk musician, continuing the oral traditions that have informed her research and writing, the museum said.

The program is part of One Book, One Community of Monroe County. This year’s title is “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.

To learn more, visit barbbarton.com.

