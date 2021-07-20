  • Oops!
'Austin Powers' super villain Dr. Evil was trending in connection with Jeff Bezos' trip to space, and these photos show why

Dominick Reuter
·1 min read
Bezos&#39; and Dr. Evil&#39;s rockets
Yes, we see it too. Blue Origin/New Line Cinema

  • Jeff Bezos and three crew successfully flew past the Karman line to space on Tuesday.

  • Footage of the launch drew comparisons to the 1999 film "Austin Powers: the Spy Who Shagged Me."

  • Viewers on social media compared Bezos and his rocket to the film's villain, Dr. Evil.

Jeff Bezos gave the world quite a show on Tuesday when he rocketed past the Karman line and into space with crewmates Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen.

On social media, viewers drew swift comparisons between the livestreamed launch and the second installment of the Austin Powers film franchise, in which the hero's nemesis Dr. Evil flees earth in an anatomically suggestive spacecraft.

Others compared their aspirations.

Still others noted the fashion similarities.

Even Netflix Canada weighed in

In short, no, you weren't the only one to see it.

Read the original article on Business Insider

