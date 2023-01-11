Austin Butler praised for ‘classy’ response to question about girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s ex Jacob Elordi

Golden Globes viewers have praised Austin Butler for his handling of an “awkward” red carpet moment after he was asked about his girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

On Tuesday 10 January, the Elvis star, 31, spoke with Variety while walking the red carpet ahead of the 80th annual Golden Globes.

During the conversation, Butler was asked if he has “advice” for Elordi, who is starring as Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming movie Priscilla, which will focus on Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla Presley.

“Now, I have to ask you, there is another star about to take on Elvis. Jacob Elordi is going to be playing the king as well. Do you have any advice for him?” the interviewer asked Butler.

In response to the question, Butler said he wishes Elordi “all the best” before noting that the pair “haven’t spoken”.

“We haven’t spoken but I hope he has a great time,” Butler continued.

On social media, some viewers described the exchange as “awkward” because of the romantic history between Elordi and Butler’s girlfriend Gerber.

#Elvis star Austin Butler offers kind words to Jacob Elordi, who will play the King of Rock and Roll in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming #Priscilla movie: “I just wish him all the best… I hope he has a great time.” https://t.co/uRzGEpFqpS pic.twitter.com/Y4xHNkEW6Z — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Butler and Gerber were first linked in December 2021, a month after the model and Elordi were reported to have ended their relationship. Gerber and the Euphoria star previously dated from September 2020 to February 2021, with the model telling Vogue that the relationship taught her “what it feels like to love without conditions”.

“Such a messy question lol,” one person tweeted in response to the Variety interview, while another said: “Kaia Gerber’s current boyfriend and star of Elvis wishes her ex-boyfriend well in his upcoming roll, as Elvis…”

“Not her asking this when his new girlfriend is Jacob’s ex. Messy,” someone else said.

Such a messy question lol https://t.co/7VqKLI4NL2 — Pam (@pamela_lpz_) January 11, 2023

not the interviewer asking austin butler about jacob elordi💀💀 — su is in good riddance era | fan acc (@antiheroaugust) January 11, 2023

According to one viewer, they had to “mute [the interview] in embarrassment”.

“First thing they ask Austin Butler ‘what do you think about Jacob Elordi playing Elvis??’ I had to mute in embarrassment,” they tweeted.

Although viewers claimed it was “messy” for the interviewer to ask Butler about his girlfriend’s ex, many praised the actor for his handling of the question.

“Austin Butler is so much better than me,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Such a professional. Classy guy.”

“Class at its best,” someone else added.

Butler’s response also prompted amusement from some viewers, with one person jokingly claiming that the two Elvis stars probably won’t talk soon.

“‘We haven’t spoken’. And for some odd reason I have a feeling they will continue not speaking,” they joked.