Austen Kroll Opens Up About Supporting Olivia Flowers During Her Loss

Austen Kroll from Southern Charm opens up to Andy Cohen about the tragic loss of his sister and how he was able to relate to Olivia Flowers with the loss of her brother. Austen describes how challenging it was to want to be there for her even though they weren’t in a cordial place, revealing that he eventually decided to go see her to show support. Austen says he walked down to Shep Rose’s house since he lives near Olivia and eventually ran down to see her for what he calls an indescribable romcom moment.

