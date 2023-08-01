'Moana' star Auli’i Cravalho wants to see greater representation in Hollywood: 'We've got a long way to go'

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho is fighting for sustainability everywhere, including Hollywood. (Photo by Raul Romo)

Auli'i Cravalho was 14 when she was cast as the voice of Moana in the 2016 Disney animated film. But nearly seven years after the movie was released, the Hawaii native says she hasn't fully processed her fame.

"I really don't feel famous," Cravalho, now 22, tells Yahoo Entertainment. "I get a fair amount of advice, but I've learned to only ingest the nuggets of information from people I know and trust. I've learned to not take everyone's advice."

Now, Cravalho joined thousands of actors and writers on strike in Hollywood. Both SAG-AFTRA, of which she is a member, and WGA have been on strike for several weeks, which prohibits Cravalho from speaking about her upcoming projects, which include the movie musical adaption of Mean Girls, voicing Moana in the upcoming animated TV series on Disney+ and executive producing Disney's upcoming live-action Moana alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Cravalho says the strikes are a watershed moment, and hopes they will create broader discussions about diversity in film and TV, particularly when it comes to women, people of color and LGBTQ representation.

"We've got a long way to go," she says. "I hope to see more South Asian representation as well, of course, more native Hawaiian representation. Whether on-screen, behind the camera or in the editing room.

"Everyone deserves a fair deal and fair compensation. Many of us are in this industry because we are passionate about the art. We need our partnerships with these larger companies to prove that they too are just as passionate in supporting us before, during and after we create it. Our current model of Hollywood is unsustainable for all of us."

The actress is focusing her attention on matters of the heart, including advancing LGBTQ rights, protecting Indigenous women and lobbying to preserve the world's endangered coral reefs via partnerships with cat food brand SHEBA and Kuleana Coral Reefs.

Cravalho credits her passion to make the world a better place to her upbringing on Hawaii, where community is everything and understanding one's contributions is vital.

"I've seen firsthand the impact climate change has had, with rising sea levels washing away our beaches, ocean acidification affecting fish and rising temperatures causing coral bleaching," she says.

Without intervention, scientists estimate that 90% of the world’s tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly half a billion people who depend on them. They also protect "coastlines from erosion, storm damage and can provide sustainable livelihoods for local communities," she explains.

"This beautiful ocean that I've always known looks so different now, and leagues different from how my mom would describe it from her youth," Cravalho says of Hawaii's famous beachlines.

"I've always known that I was inheriting a planet that was on fire," she explains. "With so many issues being tackled, it can make you feel like you're helpless in making a difference, but you couldn't be more wrong."

As families flock to the beach this summer, she hopes they remember to "be mindful" when playing near coral reefs. She also cautions folks to not use sunscreens made with oxybenzone and octinoxate, as they contains "harmful chemicals that are toxic to fish and corals."

"In Hawaiian, we have the word laulima, which means 'many hands working together,'" she explains. "I'd love to encourage everyone to ho'o laulima and make small but impactful changes to lend a hand in preserving our natural habitats so we all can enjoy the future with healthier reefs and more fish."

Looking ahead, Cravalho hopes her advocacy in Hollywood and beyond will better equip young people to use their own voices to implement change.

"Dig deep and find what you're really passionate about," she says. "I enjoy storytelling in its many mediums and I also want to better the community I grew up in. No matter the room I'm in, I know that my voice is unique. Believe that for yourself, too."

Editor's note: Cravalho spoke with Yahoo after the SAG-AFRTRA strike was announced. As a result, she was unable to discuss any of her past or future entertainment projects in the interview.

