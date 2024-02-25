Auliʻi Cravalho Champions ‘Moana’ Universe Expanding With Sequel and Live-Action Remake: ‘More Generations Are Going to Relate to Her’

“Moana” voice actor Auli’i Cravalho attended her first SAG Awards this year and spoke to Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV about the hit Disney animated movie becoming a full blown franchise. The studio surprised fans earlier this month by announcing the “Moana” television series it had been developing was now a movie sequel set for a theatrical release this November.

“It feels like the ‘Moana’ universe is expanding and I love that,” Cravalho told Variety’s Angelique Jackson. “I love that Moana is a hero to all. It changed what it meant to be a Disney princess. You can be strong and brave and stand up against a demigod. It feels really good that more and more generations are going to be able to relate to this character.”

Cravalho is also an executive producer on a live-action remake of the original “Moana,” but said she “could feel Mickey Mouse breathing down my neck” and couldn’t reveal any updates about the project.

According to Disney, “Moana 2” will take audiences on an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Dave Derrick Jr. is directing the sequel, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, who worked on the first film. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” isn’t expected to return with new songs for the follow-up.

While Cravalho is back to voice Moana in the film sequel, she will be passing off the role to another actor for the live-action remake.

“I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell,” she said last May on Instagram when the live-action project was announced. “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength.”

“Moana 2” will open in theaters Nov. 27.

