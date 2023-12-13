Auf Weidersehen, Pet stars back in Newcastle for 2024 reunion

The Geordie comedy followed the adventures of a group of builders who left the UK for work

The cast of popular TV series Auf Weidersehen, Pet will celebrate 40 years of the show at a reunion event in Newcastle's City Hall next May.

The Geordie comedy, which first aired in 1983, followed a group of builders who left the UK for work overseas.

The stars and crew will come together to look back at the show's legacy, with performances, bloopers and anecdotes.

Jimmy Nail, who played bricklayer Oz, said he would "dust off my duds" and "play some top tunes" at the event.

Auf Weidersehen, Pet ran for two series in the 1980s and returned for another series, and a two-part special, in 2002 and 2004.

It tackled the subject of the recession, with seven out-of-work construction workers from different parts of England initially heading to Germany to find work.

The comedy was first aired in 1983 and was set in Dusseldorf

The comedy made household names of the seven lead actors: Tim Healy, Kevin Whately, Jimmy Nail, Gary Holton, Christopher Fairbank, Pat Roach and Timothy Spall.

Holton died in 1985 during filming of the second series.

A fan website of the show has organised next year's 40th anniversary event on 11 May, hosted by comedian Jason Cook.

Proceeds from the tribute show will be split equally between performing arts charity The Sunday for Sammy Trust and cancer charity FACT.

The organisers said Kevin Whately and Tim Healy were among the names confirmed for the night.

Actor Healy, who was born in Newcastle, said he was "looking forward to have a craic with old friends and fans alike".

He added: "I'll never forget Jimmy [Nail] and I travelling down to London in my 1973 Triumph Spitfire with our cases tied on the back to start filming Auf Pet."

Co-star Jimmy Nail said he and his band would deliver a musical set based on what his character, Oz, most enjoyed.

"The first act will be reminiscing, and the second will be top tunes," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

