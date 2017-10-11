Audrina Patridge Granted Full Custody of Daughter Kirra Max After Split From Corey Bohan

A judge on Friday granted Audrina Patridge full custody of her 15-month old daughter Kirra Max amid her complicated split from Corey Bohan.

Patridge, 32, also gained custody of the former couple’s dog, Lady, according to an agreement filed in Orange County court. Bohan, to whom Patridge was married for 10 months, was granted visitation with the little girl, according to the documents obtained by The Blast. However, Kirra must be picked up at a police station.

Bohan and Patridge were also ordered to register for Talking Parents, a communication service that will keep records of their conversations, the court documents state. Although Bohan has agreed to leave the family’s home, Patridge was ordered to pay him $35,000 as reimbursement for recent work done on the house.

The news comes shortly after Patridge requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker Sept. 18 — and filed for divorce two days later.

“She got the restraining order because she was afraid how he would retaliate when she filed for divorce,” an insider told PEOPLE.

“Corey has said to Audrina multiple times, ‘If you leave me, I’ll come after you.’ So she had to get some additional protection.”

A court hearing for the domestic abuse case is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2018, the documents show.



Bohan, 35, denied Patridge’s accusations in a legal response Sept. 21. Just two days later, the Hills alum dropped Kirra off with Bohan in Los Angeles. However, a rep for the star told PEOPLE that it was difficult for Patridge to leave Kirra with her estranged husband.



“Audrina is putting on a brave face, but these exchanges between Audrina and Corey are court ordered to take place at a police station for her protection,” the rep said. “There is still a family law domestic violence case open.”

Patridge and Bohan dated on and off since 2008 before getting engaged in 2015. They wed last November.